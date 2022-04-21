“Let’s getit killa!!!!” - Isaiah Thomas reacts to Paolo Banchero declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft

Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to express his excitement after Paolo Banchero declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Thomas wrote:

"Let’s getit killa!!!!"

Isaiah Thomas is excited for Banchero and hopes the Duke Blue Devils star finds success at the next level. With Thomas being a free agent, he could also consider following Banchero and becoming his teammate next season.

After a strong season for the Duke Blue Devils that saw his team reach the Final Four, Banchero is ready to begin his professional career.

Banchero's announcement puts another elite scorer up for selection in the draft. He's primed to contend for the first overall pick. Given that Isaiah Thomas went as the last pick in his draft class, there is a significant difference between the two in that regard.

Still, Thomas is excited for Paolo Banchero, and Banchero will look to reward his excitement and the excitement of many fans.

Paolo Banchero's 2022 NBA Draft experience will be much different than Isaiah Thomas' in 2011

Thomas was an elite scorer during his time at Washington, but he had many more concerns.

While playing for the Washington Huskies, Isaiah Thomas was one of the best players in the program's history. Washington has seen plenty of NBA talent, so being among its best alumni is impressive.

Despite being one of his program's most decorated players, Thomas didn't have much hype going into the 2011 draft due to his size. Since being selected with the final pick, Thomas has made a career for himself and will look to continue to do so next season.

Where Thomas had plenty of college success before going pro, Paolo Banchero is a one-year college wonder. He doesn't rank high in many of the Blue Devils' record books, but enters the 2022 NBA Draft with far more hype.

One thing that both players have in common is that they are both elite scorers with questions about their defense.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Paolo Banchero showed his high skill level in the post, as a shooter and creating off the bounce in the final game of his college career. Some up and down moments defensively, but tough to argue with what he brings as a scorer at 19-years old. Paolo Banchero showed his high skill level in the post, as a shooter and creating off the bounce in the final game of his college career. Some up and down moments defensively, but tough to argue with what he brings as a scorer at 19-years old. https://t.co/8z4p2PG0um

Banchero will not need to wait until the end of the draft to hear his name called like Thomas. He may not have to wait at all, as he could potentially be the number one overall pick.

Still, the draft slot a player is chosen at doesn't matter once their professional career begins. Isaiah Thomas can certainly hold that over Paolo Banchero for the time being.

