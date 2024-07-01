"Isn't that the dude who pulled a Miles Bridges?" - NBA fans troll Clippers for signing Kevin Porter Jr amid Paul George rumors

The LA Clippers announced that Paul George won't be returning and will likely sign with a different team in free agency. The Clippers also just signed Kevin Porter Jr., who was briefly out of the league due to legal troubles. NBA fans trolled the franchise for choosing KPJ over PG13.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers are signing Porter to a two-year deal. The 24-year-old guard spent some time overseas last season, playing at PAOK BC in Greece. He reached a plea deal in a domestic assault case involving ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick.

Porter was once a promising member of the young Houston Rockets core. He was traded to the OKC Thunder following the alleged assault and was subsequently waived. He remained a free agent until PAOK signed him in April. He averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals in six games for the team.

NBA fans couldn't believe that the LA Clippers were letting Paul George go while bringing in a player like Kevin Porter Jr. George might be older than 10 years, but he's still among the best players in the league. Fans also pointed out his track record off the court.

"Isn't that the dude who pulled a Miles Bridges?" one fan asked.

"Clippers signing criminals now," a fan wrote.

"So KPJ in the league while Kysre is out of the WNBA," another fan commented.

With the LA Clippers making their debut season at the new Intuit Dome, it's a less-than-ideal move considering Kevin Porter Jr.'s history. Nevertheless, fans understood that it was the Clippers and not the Lakers.

"Absolutely zero shame from the Clippers," one fan wrote.

"Flippers are down so bad they signing anyone," another fan commented.

"Did he beat the exec into signing him?" a fan joked.

Paul George not returning to the LA Clippers

Paul George was linked to several NBA teams ahead of free agency, including the Golden State Warriors. The LA Clippers were not inclined to make a deal with a division rival, so George had to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Clippers were still interested in George, but both sides were far apart in terms of money. The franchise then confirmed in a statement released to the media that the nine-time All-Star will not be returning to the team next season.

The favorites to land Paul George in free agency are the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a ton of cap space this offseason. George has been linked to Philly for several weeks now, especially after appearing in the NBA Finals with Joel Embiid.