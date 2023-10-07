“Isn’t respected enough” - Draymond Green shouts out Dwyane Wade’s athleticism while comparing him to former MVP Russell Westbrook

Recently, Draymond Green highlighted Dwyane Wade's remarkable athleticism and drew comparisons to former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in his social media post. The four-time NBA champion expressed that the Miami Heat legend is an underappreciated talent.

"D Wade athleticism isn't respected enough. The fact that he has most double the amount of dunks that Russ has is insane," captioned Green with Wade recording 1098 dunks in his career at only six-foot-four.

In his career, Wade won three championships, along with an NBA Finals MVP in 2006. He was also a 13-time NBA All-Star and led the league once in scoring in 2009. Wade retired in 2019 and was part of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

On the other hand, Russell Westbrook, also the part of 75th Anniversary Team, currently leads the league in triple-doubles. He has been the league scoring champion twice and won the MVP in 2017.

While Wade's legacy is cemented in stone, his greatness may have been watered down since the Miami Heat formed their big three with LeBron James and Chris Bosh. In that "Heatles" run, the team was able to make four straight NBA Finals and won two of them.

Post-basketball career of Dwyane Wade as an executive and philanthropist

On April 16, 2021, Dwyane Wade acquired an undisclosed minority ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. He joins an ownership group led by his close friend Ryan Smith, the Jazz's majority owner and team governor.

Wade's commitment to philanthropy was well documented. In 2003, he founded The Wade's World Foundation which aids children through education, health, and social skill support. His generosity has extended to hosting various outreach programs in Chicago and South Florida.

Furthermore, Wade has played a pivotal role in fundraising efforts like the "Athletes Relief Fund for Haiti" following the 2010 earthquake. He also supports institutions like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital exemplifying his enduring commitment to humanitarian causes.

Overall, Wade has been phenomenal inside the basketball court while his off-court charities and activities are also unsung achievements that also deserve recognition.