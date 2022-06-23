“It ain’t about the money for me" - Shaquille O'Neal set to donate proceeds from his DJ show to victims of Buffalo shooting

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players in NBA history, a four-time champion and a Hall-of-Fame center. He's also known for his kindness and generosity. O'Neal has said that he'll donate all the proceeds from his show in Buffalo to the victims of the recent mass shooting in the city.

The LA Lakers legend made the announcement in an appearance on SiriusXM. O'Neal's next show is on June 24 called "Shaq's Bass All Stars" at the Buffalo Riverworks. His gesture came just a few days after federal hate crime charges were filed against the suspect, as per The Hill.

"My next show is in Buffalo, and I'm going to donate my proceeds to some of the family members who had a tragic loss," O'Neal said. "I don't usually plan it. I just have to see something, and then I'll just — if I see where there's a need, I'll just take care of it."

The Buffalo shooting occurred on May 14 at a Tops Friendly Markets store. Ten people tragically lost their lives, while three were injured. The suspect traveled for three and a half hours to do what the U.S. Department of Justice is calling it, a hate crime.

O'Neal also revealed that he does not make any money as a DJ. In fact, he said that he loses money while performing. However, he does not care about the same and just wants to give everyone a good time.

"I lose money doing these shows," Shaq said. "It ain't about the money for me. It's about going on that stag,e and 50, 60, 100,000 screaming, me giving them a good time."

Shaquille O'Neal clarifies recent good deed at New York restaurant

Shaquille O'Neal was a hot topic last week after PageSix reported that he spent $25,000 at a New York restaurant. He reportedly paid dinner for everyone dinning at Jue Lan Club, while also giving generous tips to the staff.

However, O'Neal clarified on an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" that he only paid around $2,500 that night. He added that most of it was tips for staff at Jue Lan Club.

"It wasn't $25,000. I love viral moments, but it was $2,500," O'Neal said. "Always give the waiters big tips because I appreciate them. I always ask them and give them the ability to tell me what they want. I asked them, 'What do you want? Biggest tip you've ever had.'"

O'Neal also refuted reports he was on a date with the CEO of Kin Essentials, Dr. Jaime Johnston. He confirmed Johnston's comments that it was a business meeting. To top off his 'generous' week, he bought a guitar for a kid. O'Neal and the kid sang a duet of Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone."

