"It was always sort of the unspoken plan" - Joe Vardon reveals Cavs always knew about possibility of getting LeBron James back

The Cleveland Cavaliers franchise and their fans felt betrayed by LeBron James when he took his talents to South Beach in the summer of 2010. The fact that James did it in what is now infamously known as “The Decision” only riled up the player’s once adoring faithful from Ohio.

While it seemed like a potential reunion looked all but over, a few in the Cavaliers’ camp held out hope the prodigal son would return.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic, who covered LeBronn James and the Cavaliers during that time, reported how a reconciliation between the two was ignited:

“‘I think it would be great.’ James said on February 16th, 2012. ‘It would be fun to play in front of these fans again. I had a lot of fun times here. If I decide to come back, hopefully, the fans will accept me.’ Those few sentences set off alarms inside the Cleveland Cavaliers’ organization.

“Chris Grant, the Cavs’ general manager, never really spoke in specific terms about bringing James back, even internally with other staffers. But it was always sort of the unspoken plan. That’s part of the reason why he never wanted to trade Anderson Varejao during the Cavs’ rebuild.

"Varejao was the team’s most attractive trade asset. He also happened to be close with LeBron.”

Almost every basketball fan knew Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wrote an open letter after James decided to leave Cleveland. Gilbert blasted the then-two-time MVP, which all but seemed to burn any bridge for reconciliation.

Grant and his staff, however, kept their flickering hopes alive by keeping the player closest to LeBron James in the Cavs’ lineup.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA championship, “King James” took his talents back to his hometown team. The basketball superstar and Dan Gilbert reportedly had a long meeting before the Akron, Ohio native decided to return.

Unfortunately for Chris Grant, the Cavaliers dismissed him before LeBron James made his decision in the summer of 2014. He may have been one of the unsung heroes that made the prodigal son’s return possible.

LeBron James eventually delivered the championship he promised to Cleveland Cavaliers fans

LeBron James wearing the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey again starting the 2014-15 season didn’t completely heal the wounds of the franchise and their fans. Although most were ecstatic with James’ return, many were still hesitant to embrace him as he could bolt again for greener pastures.

Perhaps only a championship could help the fans forget the suffering they’ve been through when the superstar left them in 2010.

The Cavaliers won just 19 games in their first season without “King James.” In his return, they climbed to 53-29 and a trip to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, injuries to Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving ruined their chances of beating the Golden State Warriors.

In 2016, they were finally healthy and met the Dubs yet again in a rematch. After Game 4, it seemed like LeBron James had failed once more to deliver on his promise of a championship.

Behind James and Irving, the Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the 73-9 Warriors to rule the NBA. The “Chosen One” finally fulfilled his promise of giving a success-starved city its first title in franchise history.

