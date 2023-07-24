"Only for that a**hole" - Joe Vardon recalls LeBron James facing hostile environment in game first game back in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers fans had nothing but contempt for LeBron James following his decision to ditch his hometown team to take his talents to South Beach. After seven championship-less seasons in Cleveland, the “Chosen One” told the media he was done carrying the Cavaliers.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic covered those tumultuous times in Cleveland during that time. He recalls, 12 years later, how James’ first game back in his old stomping grounds felt like back then:

“I remember leaving the [Quicken Loans Arena] following shootaround that morning, seeing extra police where I don’t normally see them. ‘Is this normal?’ I asked one of the cops. ‘Nope,’ he responded. ‘Only for that a**hole.’

“A city that has long been beaten up and ridiculed now had one of their own break-up with them in the most publicly humiliating way possible. They were hurt and this was their chance to let him know. James’ return to Cleveland in December 2010 was 20,000 voices of unified hatred towards one individual.”

The hatred towards LeBron James was so pronounced even the NBA had to make sure nothing unpleasant happened:

“His [James] first trip back in December 2010 remains the most hostile, vitriolic crowd I had ever seen. The league provided Miami with extra security for LeBron’s first game back. There was heavy police presence and bomb-sniffing dogs all around the arena.”

The heated atmosphere, however, couldn’t do much to stop the Akron, Ohio native once the game started. James expected the crowd’s behavior and he was determined not to let that get into his head.

LeBron James showed the Cavaliers what they had lost in his first game back in Cleveland

LeBron James repeatedly told the media that his first game back in Cleveland was nothing more than a usual regular season game. He proceeded to eviscerate his old team with murderous intent to remind the crowd that there was nothing they could do to stop him.

James dropped 38 points in just three quarters, erupting 24 of them in the third quarter when he all but settled the game. When the Miami Heat’s lead ballooned to 30, the prodigal son couldn’t help but taunt the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench.

“LBJ’s” taunting only heightened the fervor of the Cavs fans who were in attendance. Their team might have been down big but there was no way they’d let LeBron James silence them. As hot as the former fan favorite played, the fans were just as heated in their booing and name-calling.

The extra police presence wasn’t needed after all. But, James felt for the first time the scalding fury of scorned fans who used to adore the ground he walked on.

“King James” had this to say after the game:

“I have the utmost respect for this franchise, the utmost respect for these fans.”

The fans didn’t buy into that, not after his bench taunting. As angry as fans were for LeBron James’ seeming disrespect. They were angrier than ever after the superstar showed them what they had lost in free agency to the Miami Heat.

