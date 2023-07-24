Fact check: Did James Harden miss teammate Joel Embiid's wedding because he went clubbing? Finding out the truth about the Sixers star

James Harden and Joel Embiid’s days as Philadelphia 76ers teammates could be over after “The Beard” asked to be traded. Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, is willing to honor the request if he gets what he considers fair compensation for the Sixers.

While the 76ers and Harden are at an impasse, Joel Embiid and several of his teammates were at the Hamptons for the Cameroonian’s wedding. “The Process” married longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula in a lavish ceremony that was also attended by families and friends of the newlyweds.

Conspicuously missing was “The Beard,” who Embiid referred to in several interviews as a close friend. Philly’s disgruntled point guard couldn’t attend the wedding as he was with rapper Bun B who was promoting Trill Burgers.

James Harden even posted the occasion on his Instagram story (via Kicks):

The former MVP couldn’t be seen in the video, but his voice could be heard calling Bun B a few times.

While James Harden was attending Bun B’s event and clubbing, a few of Joel Embiid’s teammates came out to support the big man. Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris and minority owner Michael Rubin were all there. Georges Niang, who played with Embiid the past two seasons before recently signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was also present.

Joel Embiid has put the Philadelphia 76ers on notice after James Harden’s trade request

Roughly a week ago, Joel Embiid told Maverick Carter during the Uninterrupted Film Festival that his biggest goal is to win a championship. “The Process,” however, shocked the audience and 76ers fans when he added that winning a title doesn’t have to be in Philadelphia.

Embiid has since belittled his comments in that aforesaid interview by claiming he was only trolling. Most basketball analysts, however, are convinced that the reigning MVP is only starting to give hints of the future.

NBA insider Chris Haynes had this to say in his podcast:

"He’s finally cracking the door open to the possibility of leaving which will only add more urgency to the front office to make sure they’re on their toes, making sure they’re doing everything they can to keep a winning roster around him."

James Harden and Joel Embiid failed last season even when they had a 3-2 lead against the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. With “The Beard” demanding to get out, Embiid’s supporting cast remains uncertain.

Even when healthy and surrounded by stars, the best “The Process” could do is carry the 76ers to the semifinals. Harden’s trade demand has already opened a crack in Embiid’s resolve to win a title in Philadelphia. The team’s front office has been put on notice.

