Joel Embiid is hoping for another year playing alongside James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers. “The Beard” opted into the final year of his contract so the Sixers can execute a sign-and-trade deal for him.

In an interview with Rachel Nichols, the reigning MVP had this to say about the Harden situation:

“Disappointed [about the trade request]. But then again, I also understand it’s business. People make decisions and I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever. [I] want him to come back, obviously, so we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship.

“Hopefully, his mindset can be changed.”

Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request - Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics @TheNBPA Summer League blowout. Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request - Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. https://t.co/9sKwp3HGsg

James Harden played his first full season with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He averaged 21.0 points and led the entire NBA in assists with 10.7 per game. “The Beard” also contributed 6.1 RPG and 1.2 SPG and played a crucial role in helping Joel Embiid win the NBA MVP award.

For the second straight season, though, the duo couldn’t get past the second round of the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Miami Heat last year and were sent home by the Boston Celtics this season.

The loss to the Celtics was yet another stinging defeat to their so-called rivalry. Philly had a 3-2 series lead and had a huge opportunity to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, something they haven’t accomplished since 2001.

James Harden, however, was a huge culprit why the Philadelphia 76ers failed again. In two closeout games, he averaged 11.0 points on 26.2% shooting, including 10.0% from deep. It was yet another undeniable case of the former MVP disappearing in the playoffs.

| via Joel Embiid and James Harden in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.Embiid: 5-18 FGM | 4 TurnoversHarden: 3-11 FGM | 5 Turnpvers #BrotherlyLove | via @TheAthletic Joel Embiid and James Harden in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.Embiid: 5-18 FGM | 4 TurnoversHarden: 3-11 FGM | 5 Turnpvers#BrotherlyLove | via @TheAthletic https://t.co/MWzbqG8k7v

Joel Embiid, who battled with a knee injury throughout the series, needed someone to help him carry the team. Harden just couldn’t deliver.

Joel Embiid’s future could be uncertain without another superstar like James Harden

Joel Embiid has four years remaining on his contract with a player option in the fourth year. Without a superstar like James Harden, it’s highly unlikely the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have a deep playoff run.

“The Beard” took a pay cut in his last contract so Philly could build a better team around him and Embiid. Harden’s sacrifice allowed them to sign P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton.

Even with a deep roster led by two elite players, the 76ers were once again booted out of the semifinals in the playoffs. Without James Harden or another player of his caliber, Philadelphia could end up being another playoff casualty.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Daryl Morey dragged out the Ben Simmons saga for months before acquiring James Harden.



How will he handle Harden’s exit now? And what does he get in return?



This could determine the Sixers’ chances of contending…and Joel Embiid’s future. Daryl Morey dragged out the Ben Simmons saga for months before acquiring James Harden.How will he handle Harden’s exit now? And what does he get in return?This could determine the Sixers’ chances of contending…and Joel Embiid’s future. https://t.co/0oZnULI1f0

The elite Eastern Conference teams have loaded up. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks have retooled. Even the Orlando Magic could be a playoff contender next season. The Miami Heat, if they land Damian Lillard, will be a powerhouse.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of breaking up the Joel Embiid and James Harden duo. If this is where Philly is headed and no replacement for Harden comes in, Embiid’s future could be a question after next season.

