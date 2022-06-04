“It became like ‘everyone hates me’… The narrative shifts because then people start hating them” - Kenny "The Jet" Smith says he doesn’t understand Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the NBA's most explosive offensive talents, who have dazzled fans with their ability.

While they have the tools to take over games, they've also been two who have voiced their thoughts when criticized. Both have found themselves at the center of attention for their interactions with the media.

On "All the Smoke," former NBA veteran and current analyst Kenny Smith spoke about Durant and Irving. He said some players get sensitive after they put information in the media and get feedback. Smith said Irving and Durant have confused him, based on how they switched the narrative to hint that people "hate them."

"There's a couple guys I never understood, like, and actually both Kyrie and Kevin," Smith said. "I didn't understand them. I don't know them well, but I didn't understand them. ... I always loved them. Like, when they first came, everybody I knew always talked great about it when they first came in the first five, six years. ... And then it became like, 'Everyone hates me.'

"I was like, 'No, no, no, bro, nobody hates you. Like, we all love you.' And then the narrative shifts, because then people start hating them and they got hate on them. ... I've never seen that. Like, Steph Curry, his whole career, no one's hating on him. They're never gonna be like, 'Oh, we hate Steph Curry.'

"But if he started saying, 'Oh, y'all hating on me, then people would start doing it. It's just they changed the narrative of their own script. That I didn't understand why they did it, because I wasn't hearing what they were hearing."

An important offseason for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the greatest offensive players the NBA has ever seen. While the superstars might not be the biggest fans of the media, both players have the ability to take over games.

Heading into this season, it seemed Durant and Irving would find themselves suiting up in the NBA Finals. But after a disappointing year, it remains to be seen if Irving and KD will suit up together next year. Irving is a name to monitor this offseason, because his future with the Nets organization could be in question.

