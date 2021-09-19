"It was boring" - Shaquille O'Neal recalls 2002 NBA Finals between LA Lakers and New Jersey Nets

Shaquille O'Neal is highly regarded as one of the most dominant players in the NBA. In his 19 year career in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has won 4 NBA titles. He was announced as the Finals MVP on three of those occasions. However, after several years of winning those championships, Shaq came out in the open and said that the 2002 NBA finals were very easy and it was boring for him.

Throughout his career, he has broken several backboards and terrorized defenses with his raw physicality. He continued doing the same throughout the 2002 NBA Finals, which made things extremely difficult for Jason Kidd and his Nets. After winning two consecutive championships, the Lakers were all confident entering into the finals. It was known territory and they made things look extremely easy as they ran through the Nets, defeating them 4-0.

Shaquille O'Neal was the focal point of that team. He dominated all their post-season campaigns during the three-peat. The same was expected of him during the Nets series and the big man did just that.

Shaquille O'Neal says NBA Finals against Nets in 2002 were boring

The New Jersey Nets came into the finals after finishing number one in the East. However, the Lakers were on a roll that season. They came into the Finals after dominating teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. They faced a tough challenge from Sacramento, but held their nerves to make it to the NBA finals.

Throughout the finals, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 36.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG and 2.8 BPG. He was instrumental in the Lakers' 4-0 sweep over the New Jersey Nets. Speaking about the series against the Nets on 'Scoop B Radio', Shaq said:

"I actually got mad, when we were playing in Jersey. You think Todd McCollough is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa?.... Sheeeeeit! Stop it."

Todd McColough had a short NBA career, however, during that time he had to face the terror of going up against somebody the size of Shaq. Shaq averaged all those points comfortably making his way through the Nets defense. He was also shooting at an efficient 59.5% from the field and made things look extremely easy.

