"It is brutal" - Charles Barkley admits being 100% concerned over TNT's future with NBA amid NBC deal murmurs 

Amid reports that TNT is expected to lose its NBA media rights to NBC, TNT analyst Charles Barkley is concerned about his and his colleague's future.

TNT has aired NBA games since 1989, with its hit show "Inside the NBA" becoming arguably the league's most beloved television program. Following his Hall of Fame NBA career, Barkley joined the show as a co-host in 2000 alongside Ernie Johnson Jr. and Kenny Smith. The former MVP became renowned for his bold takes and unique humor.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal later joined the crew in 2011, adding an extra comedy dynamic with Barkley. The foursome of Barkley, O'Neal, Johnson and Smith have since developed what many consider unmatched chemistry, providing fans with regular NBA coverage and entertainment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the NBA's exclusive media rights negotiating window with Disney and TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, ended last month. Since then, doubt has increased regarding TNT's ability to maintain its NBA broadcasting rights in the league's next media deal.

NBC is reportedly a serious threat to obtain TNT's NBA media rights, which would mark the end of "Inside the NBA" on the network.

Charles Barkley was asked about the ongoing negotiations on ESPN's "Waddle and Silvy" show, expressing concern and uncertainty about TNT's NBA future.

"We have zero idea what's going to happen," Barkley said. "We might lose it. I feel so bad for the people I work with. I mean, it is brutal. I mean, it is flat-out brutal. Everybody is scared to death. But this is the first time during the exclusive window we did not re-sign an advance."

As for TNT's chances of losing its NBA broadcasting rights, Barkley noted that it appears to be a coin flip.

"It's 50/50 that we lose our part to NBC," Barkley said. "Am I concerned? 100%, because as much as we have been partners with the NBA for, I think 40 years, you would think if it was close in a bidding war, we would get the benefit of the doubt. But clearly, that's not happening."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Standup right now Imma tackle you": Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley squabble over Austin Rivers' NFL-NBA take

Amid Charles Barkley's concerns, Bill Simmons says TNT losing NBA media rights to NBC is done deal

Amid Charles Barkley's concerns about the possibility of TNT losing its NBA media rights to NBC, The Ringer's Bill Simmons says it's a done deal.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the 54-year-old NBA personality claimed a deal was completed over a week ago but Warner Bros. Discovery postponed the announcement.

"One of the funniest things ever is that we’re all pretending the TV deal wasn’t done like a week-and-a-half ago," Simmons said. "... I think it’s done. I think Warner already lost it. I don’t know why we’re waiting till after the playoffs. Maybe that’s how they have to do it, but it’s a wrap. NBC’s getting it.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Simmons' claim will prove accurate. However, as of now, it's looking increasingly likely that TNT's longstanding NBA coverage is nearing its conclusion.

Also Read: “They act like we pulled it out our a**”: Charles Barkley slams “annoying” Michael Malone for calling out Nuggets detractors