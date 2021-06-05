“It would be Chris Paul” - NBA Academy India graduate Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak reveals he wants to emulate Phoenix Suns maestro

Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak, an NBA Academy India graduate, recently became just the sixth male Indian athlete to enroll in a U.S. college basketball program. Chhakchhuak, who is just 18, will join North Park University in Chicago, Illinois.

Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak has been offered a partial scholarship under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III and will join the program from August 24 this year.

Sportskeeda got an opportunity to interact with Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak, who will be plying his trade under head coach Thomas Slyder this year. When asked which current NBA player he would like to base his game around, Chhakchhuak said:

It would be Chris Paul. Because when I watch his game, height-wise he is very small, around 6 feet only. But then at that height he is able to dominate the game."

Chhakchhuak continued:

So, I would like to play like him. He uses his mind, and he is so smart, and that's why I would like to model my game around him."

During the interaction, Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak took a trip down memory lane, divulging a few experiences during his trip to Australia in 2018 for the NBA Academy games.

"When I first went to Australia in 2018, the games were held at the Australian Institute of Sports. It's like the biggest complex for athletes in Australia. The one thing that I miss the most is their swimming pool. The hot tub and there is also a swimming pool to cool down, and their food was amazing."

Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak was also quick to point out that the NBA Academy India is by no means lacking behind in comparison to the Australian academy in terms of infrastructure.

"And in infrastructure, I don't see much difference in their academy and our academy in India," he said.

Prior to Chhakchhuak, five graduates from the NBA Academy India had committed to college basketball programs in the US.

Harshwardhan Tomar (KEBA Preparatory School), Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy), and Riyanshu Negi (DME Sports Academy) are all part of the different basketball programs scattered around the country.

NBA Academy India ➡️ North Park University



Congratulations to Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak who has graduated from the NBA Academy India, supported by official partner @ACGWorld and is now moving on to North Park University, Chicago.



Read more 👇🏻https://t.co/y5pJEajEmo — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) June 4, 2021

NBA Academy India also made news when Princepal Singh, an alumnus of theirs, signed a professional contract with G League Ignite. The academy continues to churn out gems like Princepal and Chhakchhuak, who strive to put the country on the map.

Hearty congratulations to Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak - NBA Academy graduate who's been enrolled at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois. He is the 6th male student-athlete from the academy to commit to a college basketball programme in the US. All the best Hnehpuia 💪🏀 pic.twitter.com/nb71xUgDPG — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

