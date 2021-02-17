'It only counts as one win or one loss' - James Harden not too concerned about Brooklyn Nets' game against LA Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a miracle against the Phoenix Suns last night. Led by James Harden, the visitors erased a 24-point deficit to down the Suns 128-124. The fact that Steve Nash's men mounted this comeback through some stellar defense in the second half was the icing on the cake.

Chris Paul tried his best to prevent this turnaround and scored 17 fourth-quarter points but the Phoenix Suns still couldn't hold on. This would certainly be a bitter pill to swallow for Monty Williams considering that the Brooklyn Nets were without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in this game.

James Harden praises his Brooklyn Nets teammates but wants more consistency

James Harden led all scorers today with 38 points but received immense help from the likes of Joe Harris and Jeff Green who turned up on both ends of the court.

“The way we're playing and our potential is what gets me excited," said Harden.

James Harden meets with the media after making some BIG SHOTS in the Nets 128-124 comeback victory over the Suns. 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IrNLyUC3I2 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 17, 2021

James Harden was evidently happy with the performance on the night. But the communication soon moved to the Brooklyn Nets' upcoming game against the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers are the team to beat this season

Harden played down the hype, suggesting that the Nets are more focused on themselves than their opponents. He explained:

"I don't think it's who we're playing, it's about us. We're trying to build something within ourselves and as a unit. So I think from that Indiana game and all of these last few games we've been guarding and we kinda know our roles, our place on the court and every single day you have to do your job to the best of your ability. ... We understand the caliber of the team we're playing but the whole situation is we're working on ourselves...it only counts as one win or one loss."

Advertisement

The largest halftime deficit ever erased in Nets history.



📼 HIGHLIGHTS 📼 pic.twitter.com/WlWjBi8LiH — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 17, 2021

In any case, the marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers on Thursday is going to be an incredible one. Anthony Davis will be on the sidelines, but both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant should be back for this tie, giving the Nets the advantage on paper.

Also read: Brooklyn Nets 128-124 Phoenix Suns: Twitter erupts as James Harden leads his side to comeback win from 24-point deficit