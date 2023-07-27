"It definitely hurt" - Patrick Williams sheds light on NBA community's sentiment after Bronny James' health debacle

After being released from the ICU following a cardiac arrest incident, Bronny James is now in stable condition and continuously monitored by the James family and the medical team.

Bronny James was in team practice with the USC basketball team when the unfortunate incident transpired. Luckily enough, the response was quick from USC itself to bring James immediately to the ICU.

As the James family continues to recover from this experience with their value of privacy, the NBA itself is right there with their fellow LeBron James. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams shared a few words regarding the incident with James.

"In the basketball community, it's all a family," Williams said. "No matter where you are, basketball brings you in as a family. So, it definitely hurt the whole basketball community when we heard that."

Other NBA players such as Jayson Tatum and Trae Young showed their support for the 18-year-old, as well as former NBA players in Magic Johnson and Metta World Peace.

Bronny James was one of the most highly-anticipated prospects of the 2024 Draft Class as he was set to make his debut for the USC Trojans in a few months.

He is a four-star recruit and widely recognized as one of the best players at his position entering next year's draft. The amount of anticipation surrounding him is linked to the success his father, LeBron James, has established for himself in the NBA.

Despite differences in their game, Bronny James has made his mark as a quality two-way guard. With his attention to detail and basketball IQ when initiating plays for his teammate and himself, James has raised eyebrows with his defensive skillset. He has the discipline and the footwork to stay on quick guards, as his wingspan also complements this aspect of his game.

Everyone hopes for a speedy recovery for the young kid.

As Bronny James continues to recover, Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin tweets a heartwarming message to him

Last January, Bills Damar Hamlin was in a similar situation to James as the NFL safety suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, he has worked himself up, along with his medical staff, to a speedy recovery, as he is already practicing with his teammates.

After releasing the health update regarding Bronny James, Hamlin immediately tweeted his support for the 18-year-old.

𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 @HamlinIsland 🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well.🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.

As James continues to make his recovery, he has received a number of tremendous support his way throughout the process.

