"It didn’t ruin Allen Iverson’s legacy, don’t let it ruin Russell Westbrook’s" - Chris Broussard urges young fans to look past 2017 MVP's recent struggles

Russell Westbrook has moved around the NBA over the last three seasons. After his 11-year stint in Oklahoma, he’s been traded to the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and LA Lakers. It could have been more had the Lakers been successful in moving the former MVP since the trade deadline.

Last season, Westbrook had his worst performance in over a decade and was repeatedly booed by the Crypto.com Arena crowd on several occasions. He could be on the decline, but he’s also an obvious misfit with the Lakers that his weaknesses have been amplified like never before.

Chris Broussard, on “The Odd Couple” podcast is calling on youngg fans not to forget Westbrook’s greatness amid his recent struggles:

“For all those young people out there, do not let this ruin your perception of Russell Westbrook, these last seasons of his career. It didn’t ruin Allen Iverson’s legacy. Don’t let it ruin Russell Westbrook’s.”

“Ruin” may be too strong of a word, but the vitriol that the nine-time All-Star has been receiving is no joke. A big part of that, however, has been his terrible performance and his refusal to admit his mistakes. He’s been a favorite punching bag ever since he suited up for the LA Lakers.

Fans’ “what have you done for me lately” mentality, which is good in many ways, has also overshadowed Westbrook’s career accomplishments.

Westbrook’s recent struggles often have analysts comparing him to the legendary and iconic Allen Iverson. In the last two seasons of his career, he put up16.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. “AI” also bounced around the NBA in the latter stages of his career before eventually ending up with the Turkish team Besiktas.

Before the sharp decline, he was elite, putting up 27.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 6.2 apg and 2.3 spg. At his peak, “The Answer” won the MVP award, was a five-time scoring champ and was easily one of the most charismatic players the game has ever seen.

Fans may most remember the Allen Iverson that embarrassed Michael Jordan with a nasty crossover and the player who bravely battled the Shaq-Kobe Lakers. Hopefully for Westbrook, his incredible accomplishments will not be swept under the rug if he continues to struggle.

Russell Westbrook could still end up with a different team before next season is over

The current lovefest between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook isn’t fooling most basketball analysts regarding Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles. “Pat Bev” and “Russ” are going out of their way to prove that the bitter feud between them is over and that the Lakes’ backcourt is theirs to own.

According to Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are simply doing their best in a situation that could have been worse:

“I just don’t believe that the Lakers think this is gonna work. They’re saying that to try to keep a stiff upper lip and try to make the best out of this, because they know that they don’t have a Russell Westbrook trade that makes sense for them right now.”

If a better option comes, particularly around next year’s trade deadline, most analysts believe the Lakers will not waste time moving Westbrook. By then, more than half of Westbrook’s massive $47 million salary will have been paid, which could give the Lakers more trade options.

