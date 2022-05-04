"It was dirty.... Dillon Brooks broke the code; That's how I see it" - Steve Kerr doesn't pull any punches as he reviews Brooks' dirty play on Gary Payton II

Steve Kerr believed that Dillon Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II broke a certain code players need to follow even during the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors fought their way back, but in the end, the Grizzlies secured a 106-101 win. Kerr was not pleased with the result, but he was also not happy with Brooks. He stated in his post-game interview that:

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty, and you know playoff basketball is supposed to be physical, you know everybody's going to compete, everybody's going to fight for everything, but there is a code in this league that players follow.

"You never put a guy's season/ career in jeopardy. Like taking somebody out in mid-air and clubbing him across the head and ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2 “dirty.”



“He broke the code” Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2 “dirty.”“He broke the code” https://t.co/KNI4GNPpsS

Steve Kerr was extremely disappointed with Brooks after his foul on Payton in Game 2 of the conference semifinals. His Flagrant 2 foul led to an ejection.

However, for Payton, it was much more serious as he stayed on the ground in agony. After the game, it was revealed that Payton had suffered an elbow fracture, which will keep him out indefinitely.

Just minutes after the foul on Payton, Draymond Green was also injured after an elbow to his eye by Xavier Tillman.

Payton has been one of the greatest finds of the season for the Golden State Warriors. He has been in and out of the league for years, but finally found a home with the Dubs.

Gary Payton was putting up some great work on both ends and was also in the starting lineup for the first two games against the Grizzlies. Kerr expressed his disappointment in losing one of his players to an irresponsible foul from Brooks. He said:

"This is a guy that has been toiling for the last six years trying to make it in this league. Finally found a home, just playing his but off this year, in the playoffs, you know this should be the time of his life and the guy comes in and whacks him across the head in mid-air."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dillon Brooks ejected after this hard foul on GPII Dillon Brooks ejected after this hard foul on GPII 😳 https://t.co/SOPdOJFXow

Gary Payton II to have an MRI tomorrow

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II looked to be in immense pain after the fall. He was taken to the locker room and the Warriors PR revealed that X-rays were performed on him.

Reports from X-rays made it clear that the 29-year-old had suffered a fractured left elbow. It was reported that he will have an MRI tomorrow, wherein more details about the seriousness of the injury will be revealed.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He will have an MRI tomorrow. Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow, per @kendra__andrews He will have an MRI tomorrow. Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow, per @kendra__andrews He will have an MRI tomorrow. https://t.co/10BmwdJlpL

In his absence, the team looked good at first, but Ja Morant took over and scored 18 fourth-quarter points to give Memphis the win. Payton is arguably one of the most explosive players in the league and he will certainly be missed.

Frenzy NBA @frenzynba Gary Payton II dunk on Desmond Bane 🥶



Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 1

NBA playoffs

Gary Payton II dunk on Desmond Bane 🥶 Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 1 NBA playoffs https://t.co/O04SJfh3o4

The Warriors have more talent that they could use in the series. However, if they advance past the Grizzlies, the team will be hoping to have Gary Payton back somewhere down the line.

Edited by Adam Dickson