“It has even more impact than the slam dunk.… It’s even more exciting than the slam dunk” - NBA analyst says Steph Curry is the star of the NBA Finals, says he invented the logo three

Eminent sports analyst Skip Bayless believes Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the star of the NBA Finals. He said that no other player on the court measures up to the stature of Curry in the league.

There is no doubt that Steph Curry is the face of the league alongside LeBron James. "The Baby-Faced Assassin" has captured the hearts of many kids who believe they can shoot like him. He is also member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

The future Hall of Famer is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the 2022 NBA Finals. Skip Bayless, said on "Undisputed":

"We have the single greatest shooter ever. ... He revolutionized the game from three. He basically invented the logo three. ... It used to be a bad shot and now it's a really good shot for him. You can't shoot that shot and he made it fashionable.

"It's a great shot because it has even more impact than the slam dunk. It transcended the slam dunk and on sheer entertainment and electrifying value, it's even more exciting than the slam dunk. ... Right now, as we enter Game 1, the star of stars in this Finals is Steph."

Steph Curry is a once-in-a-generation type of player who has revolutionized how the sport of basketball is played. He showed the league that spacing and shooting are just as, if not more, important than having a big man.

Many analysts have even suggested that big men are not as valuable in the modern era, primarily because of Curry. He forces teams to play small ball and humiliates the slower defenders with his insanely quick release.

Moreover, his marksmanship is complemented by his unbelievable range. The greatest shooter of all time routinely makes shots from beyond 30 feet.

Amazingly, Curry is so confident with his shot that he often turns around before the ball swishes through the netting. This kind of talent has transcended basketball and fans no longer want to see dunks but rather long-range bombs.

Shannon Sharpe picks Steph Curry's regular-season MVPs over the lack of Finals MVPs

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors at the 2022 NBA Finals Media Day.

Shannon Sharpe believes the league MVP award holds more value than the Finals MVP. The regular season MVP is decided after playing a grueling 82-game season whereas the Finals MVP is just a matter of a few games.

Any player can catch fire and dominate in a series, but sustaining excellence over the course of an entire season is certainly tougher.

When comparing the two awards, Sharpe defended Steph Curry by picking his back-to-back regular-season MVPs over any Finals MVP award he might win. He said, on "Undisputed":

"Finals MVP is based on seven games or how many ever games you play. The regular-season MVP is based on the regular season.

"We've seen guys win Finals MVP and never ever come close, not even get a vote for regular-season MVP. So I think the regular season MVP holds a bit more weight."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center. They have home-court advantage, so if the series goes to a Game 7, which many analysts believe it will, the game will be held in San Francisco.

