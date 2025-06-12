"It felt so good": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares true feelings after linking up with Ludacris

Laura Govan recently expressed joy over reconnecting with longtime friend Ludacris, the rapper and actor known for hits like “Act a Fool” and “Glamorous,” during a recent private gathering.
Govan shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring herself with Ludacris and music executive Chaka Zulu at an undisclosed event.
Govan captioned it:
“Reunited… and it felt so good! With Big Brothas.”
Govan and Ludacris have been friends for years. Back in 2014, she participated in Ludacris' annual LudaDay Weekend celebrity basketball game, where she spoke about their relationship.
“The experience is always good,” she said (per AJC). “It’s always good to help come together for a good cause. Anything for Ludacris…he’s such a good dude.”
“Anything he’ll ask me to do (with Ludacris Foundation), I’m here.”
Govan shares four children with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas — Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni — all of whom are showing promise in basketball, following in their father’s footsteps.
Laura Govan celebrates son Alijah’s graduation
Laura Govan, who shares a close bond with her children, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her son Alijah Arenas’ high school graduation.
Posting photos with her son, who has signed with USC, Govan wrote:
"YOU ALREADY KNOW … 🖤 @alijah0arenas Nothing Like A Mothers LoVe … MySun My LoVe …. 🖤 & My Other Baby @_jaydennnn._," Govan wrote on Friday.
Alijah graduated from Chatsworth High School in California, where he led the team to the CIF City Section final — falling to Westchester High, led by Tajh Ariza — and later to the CIF Division II state title game, where they again came up short.
Despite the losses, he was named a McDonald’s All-American and helped lead the West team to victory in the prestigious showcase on April 1.
In April, Alijah was involved in a car accident when his Tesla Cybertruck veered into a tree due to a reported malfunction. According to Gilbert Arenas, his son was unharmed.
"The car malfunctioned on him," Gilbert said on May 20, via the "All the Smoke" podcast. "The steering wheel went limp and ran him right into a tree.
Alijah was released from the hospital days later and is expected to play for the USC Trojans next season.
