"It felt so good": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares true feelings after linking up with Ludacris

Laura Govan recently expressed joy over reconnecting with longtime friend Ludacris, the rapper and actor known for hits like “Act a Fool” and “Glamorous,” during a recent private gathering.

Ad

Govan shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring herself with Ludacris and music executive Chaka Zulu at an undisclosed event.

Govan captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Reunited… and it felt so good! With Big Brothas.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan links up with Ludacris (Photo from Govan's IG)

Govan and Ludacris have been friends for years. Back in 2014, she participated in Ludacris' annual LudaDay Weekend celebrity basketball game, where she spoke about their relationship.

Ad

Trending

“The experience is always good,” she said (per AJC). “It’s always good to help come together for a good cause. Anything for Ludacris…he’s such a good dude.”

“Anything he’ll ask me to do (with Ludacris Foundation), I’m here.”

Govan shares four children with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas — Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni — all of whom are showing promise in basketball, following in their father’s footsteps.

Ad

Laura Govan celebrates son Alijah’s graduation

Laura Govan, who shares a close bond with her children, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her son Alijah Arenas’ high school graduation.

Posting photos with her son, who has signed with USC, Govan wrote:

"YOU ALREADY KNOW … 🖤 @alijah0arenas Nothing Like A Mothers LoVe … MySun My LoVe …. 🖤 & My Other Baby @_jaydennnn._," Govan wrote on Friday.

Ad

READ: "My Sun My Love": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan gets emotional sharing son Alijah Arenas' grad day pictures

Ad

Alijah graduated from Chatsworth High School in California, where he led the team to the CIF City Section final — falling to Westchester High, led by Tajh Ariza — and later to the CIF Division II state title game, where they again came up short.

Despite the losses, he was named a McDonald’s All-American and helped lead the West team to victory in the prestigious showcase on April 1.

In April, Alijah was involved in a car accident when his Tesla Cybertruck veered into a tree due to a reported malfunction. According to Gilbert Arenas, his son was unharmed.

Ad

"The car malfunctioned on him," Gilbert said on May 20, via the "All the Smoke" podcast. "The steering wheel went limp and ran him right into a tree.

Alijah was released from the hospital days later and is expected to play for the USC Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More