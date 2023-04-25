"It gave it more light than it would've"- Devin Booker thanks the Lakers after D’Angelo Russell refused to remove Coco5 in press conference

Devin Booker was happy to know that his business partner D'Angelo Russell was determined to promote their sports drink Coco5 during a news conference on Saturday. Booker is the majority owner of the sports drink brand, while Russell is one of the investing partners.

During a recent interview with the Phoenix Suns star, the media asked how Booker felt about D'Angelo Russell's actions. Booker said that he was glad that Russell did what he did as it was the perfect way to advertise their product.

"It's important for us," Booker said. "It's a passion project for both of us. For it to come to light a little bit like that, people seeing it on the big stage, is important. ... It gave it more light than it would've."

Devin Booker fully supports D'Angelo Russell

While D'Angelo Russell did his best to support his partner's sports drink brand, Devin Booker is reciprocating the same energy by showing his support. Booker and Russell have been friends for a while now and both players have helped each other inside and outside basketball.

The Phoenix Suns star recently talked about Russell's second stint with the LA Lakers. Booker expressed excitement for his close friend and believes that "D-Lo" can find success with the Purple and Gold. Booker thinks that Russell is a perfect fit for the Lakers and isn't surprised by the way the star point guard has been delivering for the team.

Ever since coming to LA, Russell has helped the team become contenders in the Western Conference again. For a team that started 2-10, it's surprising to see that the Lakers could mount a deep playoff run this year.

Regardless of whether they can win a championship this season or not, the organization has already expressed interest in keeping "D-Lo" around next season. The move would not be unexpected given how drastic the improvements have been for the Lakers ever since rebuilding their roster before the All-Star break.

