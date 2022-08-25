"It gives me the same one hour adrenaline rush that a Game 7 of the NBA Finals would give you" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on experience of being a well-renowned DJ

Shaquille O'Neal recently revealed his motivation to be a part-time disc jockey. The NBA legend and Hall of Famer has made thousands of people dance with his alter ego, "DJ Diesel," and has become very successful in the music industry.

In an interview with "The Project," an Australian news show, O'Neal talked about his relationship with Kobe Bryant and his journey to the LA Lakers. When asked why he chose to be a DJ after retirement when he already has so many gigs, O'Neal answered:

"It gives me the same one-hour adrenaline rush that a Game 7 of the NBA Finals would give you. Nothing else could give me that. Like, when I got to the airport today, it was a couple of (claps) but only a (little). So, these DJs, you get that for a whole hour.

"And then I always took pride in the (concept), if you paid money to see a person perform, give 'em a hell of a show."

O'Neal has performed at popular music festivals like Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland and more.

O'Neal recently put on a show in Almeria, Spain, where he was joined by Slovenian NBA players Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. They were invited on stage by DJ Diesel and were seen showing off a "free throw" dance move routine. O'Neal also sank a free throw and the crowd went wild, and he did so with a party ball and an audience member holding a small hoop.

Shaquille O'Neal shares the favorite NBA moment of his career

Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant with the LA Lakers in the early 2000s

It was the late, great Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday on August 23, and many stars shared their favorite memories of the LA Lakers legend. Who better to share a story about Bryant than Shaquille O'Neal, arguably his best teammate ever?

In the interview on "The Project," he was asked about his favorite NBA moment, and he mentioned winning the 2000 NBA Finals. But it wasn't the ring that he remembers, it was Kobe's embrace as the final buzzer sounded in Game 6.

O'Neal said:

"When everybody thought Kobe and I hated each other, my first championship, there's 30,000 people in the arena, 700 people on the floor and nobody is touching me but him. Like, he just finds me somehow, and he just jumps in my arms. It's what it's all about.

"You have to understand that when you have two alpha males inside a corporation, there's going to be some arguments. Me and Kobe had harsh words, but the respect was there."

Everyone remembers when Bryant jumped into O'Neal's arms to celebrate their first ring together. O'Neal has used this moment as an example multiple times to show their friendship and respect. He believes it proves that they didn't hate each other as much as people believed. That's because they could have hugged and celebrated with anyone but instead wanted to do it with each other.

