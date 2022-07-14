“It gives me the vibes of being back in Milwaukee ... You look at Otto last year, and you look at GP2" - Former NBA champion reveals why he joined Golden State Warriors this summer

The Golden State Warriors have lost several key role players in free agency since their championship run. Gary Payton II signed for the Portland Trail Blazers, while Otto Porter Jr. joined the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors responded by adding Donte DiVincenzo on a two-year deal.

In an interview with 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" (h/t Audacy), DiVincenzo opened up about his decision to join the defending champions. The fifth-year man out of Villanova praised the Warriors' culture and environment. He compared Golden State with one of his former teams, the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It came down to culture and environment for me," DiVincenzo said. "When I think about my career, I wanna be in this league for a very long time."

He continued:

"It gives me the vibes of being back in Milwaukee. A couple years ago, playing with like Jrue (Holiday), Khris (Middleton) and Giannis (Antetokounmpo), playing guys who are All-Stars and MVP-caliber players. Giannis and Steph. That was more of it."

DiVincenzo is also looking to be the Warriors' next successful story. Golden State managed to turn GP2 into one of the best defenders in the league. They helped him get his first big contract in the NBA at the age of 29. The Warriors also repaired the reputation of Otto Porter Jr., who was a former No. 3 pick.

"You just see what the Warriors have done with certain guys who have come in," DiVincenzo said. "You look at Otto last year, and you look at GP2; they've done an amazing job of developing those guys. Otto battled a few injuries. It's something where I’m 100 percent healthy, but it's still in the back of my mind."

The 25-year-old guard had his breakout year during the Bucks' title run. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs. He won his first ring that season, but had to undergo surgery last summer. He returned to play 17 games for the Bucks before getting traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Will the Golden State Warriors add more players?

Steve Kerr and Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have 11 roster spots filled this summer. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the expected starters. Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo are the first two players off the bench.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are all expected to have bigger roles next season. Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 first-round pick, has signed his contract, while the Warriors are still monitoring Ryan Rollins, who has a fractured foot.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater In here: Warriors are still waiting on an official retirement-or-return decision from Andre Iguodala. They’ve put no timeline on it. Roster spot remains there for him if he chooses to come back. theathletic.com/3416052/2022/0… In here: Warriors are still waiting on an official retirement-or-return decision from Andre Iguodala. They’ve put no timeline on it. Roster spot remains there for him if he chooses to come back. theathletic.com/3416052/2022/0…

The Warriors are waiting for Andre Iguodala's decision if he will return next season or announce his retirement. There'll be a roster spot waiting for Iguodala if wants to play next season, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones will likely get the two two-way deals.

