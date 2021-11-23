“It goes deeper than basketball” - Carmelo Anthony open up on his relation with New York Knicks fan base ahead of his return to MSG with LA Lakers

Carmelo Anthony recently opened up about his relationship with New York Knicks fans in a sit-down with Spectrum SportsNet. He said that he is looking forward to playing this game.

Now playing for the LA Lakers, Anthony will return to Madison Square Garden to play against his former team, the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The forward said about his unique connection with New York, saying that the bond goes 'beyond basketball'. He said:

"I always look forward to playing in the Garden. Playing in front of the fans, whether with the Knicks or against the Knicks. For me that love is different, that fan base is different for me, here in New York, and like I said, it goes deeper than basketball."

"They embrace me; I have embraced them, and I don't think that bond between myself and New York City will ever go anywhere, so that is why I embrace it the way I do."

Carmelo Anthony had kind words to say about the current New York Knicks side. He praised the way they have been playing under coach Tom Thibodeau. Here's what he said:

"The Knicks are playing great basketball; they have some good energy. We know how Tib's (Tom Thibodeau) teams are. They’re a very tough team. We know we have to come in, and put our hard hat on (Tuesday) night. It will be great to get a win at the Garden. I’ll tell you that.”

Carmelo Anthony, a New York native, played 412 games for the New York Knicks between 2011 and 2016. He was in the prime of his career during that stretch, averaging 24.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He led them to the NBA playoffs thrice during this period.

LA Lakers will need Carmelo Anthony to be at his absolute best against New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony has been exceptional for the LA Lakers so far in a backup role this season. He is averaging 15.2 points per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 46.1% from the arc. Anthony has started three games for the side recently, in the absence of LeBron James.

He could be asked to slot into that role once again. That's because James was suspended by the league for his altercation with Isaiah Stewart during Sunday's game between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons.

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has deployed various starting lineups, though, so there is an equally good chance that Anthony might come off the bench. Either way, the 37-year-old will have to produce a solid outing to help the Lakeshow record a second consecutive win this season.

Carmelo Anthony's scoring prowess has helped the LA Lakers win multiple games this campaign. He was in sublime form against the Detroit Pistons in the last match. He scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the three-point line. He may have to be a primary scoring threat, and will once again be a key player for the 17-time champions.

