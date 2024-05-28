"It goes past Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto" – When NBA legend Bill Walton shared a story of the longest home run he ever hit

The sporting community is mourning the tragic passing of the great Bill Walton. The NBA Hall of Famer died on Monday at 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Although he made himself into a legend on the basketball court, his larger-than-life personality expanded his massive reach into all corners of the sports world.

Bill Walton was not only a legendary basketball player but also became a successful broadcaster after his playing days were done. Although he called many basketball games at various levels, it was his MLB commentary appearance that may live on forever.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Walton joined the Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti for his MLB debut in the booth. As the White Sox battled the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 victory, one of the most memorable moments came when Walton explained the furthest home run he had ever hit in his life.

"Bill Walton shares the time he hit the longest home run ever. Must watch. RIP" - @nut_history

“It sails away out through the universe," the Portland Trailblazer legend said of the home run he claimed to have hit. "It goes past Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto, through the black hole and into many other galaxies yet named," he hilariously continued, as the rest of the crew laughed.

Although Walton may have been exaggerating the distance of the home run that he supposedly hit, given his six-foot-11 frame, there's no ruling it out. Seeing the two-time NBA champion doing play-by-play in an MLB game would simply never get old.

Bill Walton is not the only NBA legend with ties to the Chicago White Sox

Bill Walton's play-by-play debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2019 is not the only time the NBA and the MLB club had ties to one another.

In the early 90s, Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan famously retired from the NBA to pursue a career in professional baseball, signing a minor league contract with the White Sox on Feb. 14, 1994.

"Michael Jordan hits a double with the Chicago White Sox in 1994" - @historyinmemes

The then-31-year-old played 127 games for the Chicago White Sox Double-A affiliate, the Birmingham Barons.

Over that span, Michael Jordan posted a .202 batting average with three home runs, 50 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. Although he never reached the MLB, the fact that he was able to produce in Double-A makes the transition legendary.

