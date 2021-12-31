“It would be hard for me to be a teammate of Kyrie’s, because he’s not sacrificing like I am” – Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kyrie Irving’s impending return to Brooklyn Nets

The reaction continues to come as pundits give their takes on Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith have criticized the decision. But former NBA player Kendrick Perkins would rather have Irving perform part-time rather than be completely missing from the lineup.

Seeing how the situation is unprecedented in NBA history, it's difficult to predict if it will go good or bad. The Nets may have to have different strategies for home and away games. Although they have a better chance of winning with him on the floor, the situation will take some getting used to.

Because of vaccine mandates in New York City, Toronto and San Francisco, Irving will not be able to play in any of those cities.

Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed Irving's return on their show, "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Shannon said he understood why the organization called him back but said he would be bothered if he was Kyrie's teammate.

"Their organization is about winning basketball games," Sharpe said."They not in the business of public health and safety. They're in entertainment. They trying to win a championship.

"For me, it would be hard for me to be a teammate of Kyrie's, because he's not sacrificing like I am. That's the whole thing about sports: Everybody has to be willing to sacrifice something. If you not willing to sacrifice, so what are we doing here? I got to sacrifice, but you don't? Doesn't seem right to me, but I get why they did it.

"I don't have a problem with it as an organization. It will bother me as a player, because I'm sacrificing. I know what I'm sacrificing.

"In the end, Kyrie won. Kyrie said 'I'm not getting the vaccine.' And the Brooklyn Nets caved. There's no other way around that. But they caved, because they see this as a golden opportunity. They have a very finite window in trying to win a championship."

Irving has said he is incredibly grateful to the Nets organization for the opportunity. While many are skeptical of his return, he could be the final piece the Nets need to win their first NBA title.

With Kyrie Irving, the Nets are once again the favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship

There has been a seismic shift in who the 2022 title favorites are, especially with Kyrie Irving's absence. The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have been red hot since the start of the season and are the teams to beat as things stand.

Although the Nets top the Eastern Conference standings, they could have a better record than 23-9 if Irving was active. They fixed their main issue from last season, defense. And with Irving on the floor, they have arguably the most lethal scoring trio in the league.

Teammates and fans are excited by the idea of having Irving suit up again. Irving and Durant lead Brooklyn in scoring, with each averaging 26.9 points per game, last season. So, he brings plenty of offensive firepower to the table.

It will undoubtedly take some time for Irving to find his footing, seeing as he has missed three months. Nonetheless, he is an elite-level scorer and should hit his top stride in no time.

