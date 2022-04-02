“It hurt him from the heart” - Charles Oakley reveals Michael Jordan’s reaction after the former got traded to New York Knicks

Charles Oakley has said that his trade to the New York Knicks hurt his former Chicago Bulls teammate and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Oakley played together with Jordan for three seasons in Chicago from 1985 to 1988. However, the Bulls traded Oakley to the Knicks for Bill Cartwright in the summer of 1988. That helped Chicago win three straight titles from 1991 to 1993.

In an appearance on the 'Bulls Talk' podcast, Oakley provided an insights on the deal that sent him to New York. "The Enforcer" noted that he received news of his trade at the Mike Tyson-Leon Spinks heavyweight fight in Atlantic City in June 1988.

According to Oakley, Jordan was unhappy with the trade because of their friendship, but the trade had to be done. The most important thing for Oakley is that they stayed friends even after the deal. They are still pretty close with each other till this day, usually playing golf and going on vacation together. Oakley said:

"Mike was upset. I told him, 'Let's just the watch the fight and have a good night.' And that's what we did. I didn't hold no grudge against Jerry (Krause), Jerry Reinsdorf, Michael, nobody. But Michael, it hurt him from the heart. We had just bonded, got real close. But we stayed friends to this day. And he won six championships, and I won zero."

Oakley was drafted ninth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1985, but the Chicago Bulls acquired him in a draft day trade. He quickly became an integral part of a young Bulls team that also featured Jordan, John Paxson and Orlando Woolridge.

How did Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley become friends?

Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley have been friends since the latter entered the league in 1985. However, in an appearance on 'The Draymond Green Show,' Oakley revealed that he became close with Jordan during the 1986 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, saying:

"He was always about business, and I was there doing my craft, working on my game and showing them I wanted to be there. Sometimes when training camp started, we just seem to get closer and closer. Next thing you know, we started just hanging. He took me to All-Star Dallas, took me on his wings, and we’ve been tight ever since."

After playing together for three seasons in Chicago, Oakley became Jordan's opponent, as the latter was part of the Knicks. Oakley spent ten seasons in New York, facing Jordan five times in the NBA playoffs, losing all five times.

The only time Oakley and the Knicks got past the Bulls was in the 1994 NBA playoffs when Jordan was in his first retirement, playing baseball. The Knicks eliminated the Bulls in the second round after a grueling seven-game series. Regardless of their rivalry on the court, Oakley and Jordan still remain great friends.

