“It hurts me to this day, I had to put him on his a**” - Shaquille O'Neal on Vince Carter trying to dunk on him during the former’s Miami Heat days

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant centers in basketball, and he wasn't afraid to make his presence felt on both sides of the floor. O'Neal was a marvel as he had a rare combination of size, strength and mobility. Although Shaq was best known for his days with the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers, he was still a force during his tenure with the Miami Heat.

O'Neal brought a championship to Miami in 2005-06. That season, O'Neal averaged 20.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Although Shaq was known for being unstoppable around the paint offensively, he wasn't afraid to make his presence felt on defense, either.

While speaking with NBA legend Tracy McGrady on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal talked about a slate of players he greatly respected.

"I had a panel," O'Neal said. "On my panel was the guys I'm not gonna mess with: T-Mac, Vince (Carter) and 'White Chocolate' (Jason Williams) ... because I used to love how they play."

O'Neal then shared a humorous story about playing against Vince Carter. The athletic forward, who is also McGrady's cousin, was known for his ability to dunk on opponents. Shaq said he once had to let his presence be known to Carter on a dunk attempt.

"One time, he challenged me in Miami," O'Neal said. "I didn’t see him. He tried to dunk on me on that night. It hurt me to this day, I had to put him on his ass."

The story involving Shaquille O'Neal and Vince Carter is definitely fun. Tracy McGrady and Carter were some of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons. It's often difficult for centers to guard quicker players, and O'Neal talked about the challenges that both players, as well as Jason Williams, presented to him.

NBA Cobwebs @NBACobwebs February 11, 1993: Shaquille O'Neal dunks on fellow rookie Alonzo Mourning in their first NBA matchup.



O'Neal finished with 29 PTS (11-18 FG)/15 REB/4 BLK, and Mourning had 27 PTS (8-18 FG)/14 REB/2 BLK in the Hornets' 116-107 win over the Magic. February 11, 1993: Shaquille O'Neal dunks on fellow rookie Alonzo Mourning in their first NBA matchup.O'Neal finished with 29 PTS (11-18 FG)/15 REB/4 BLK, and Mourning had 27 PTS (8-18 FG)/14 REB/2 BLK in the Hornets' 116-107 win over the Magic. https://t.co/CpjUvVw70Z

Throughout his career, O'Neal developed into one of the most dominant big men ever. His game developed over the years as he became a force in a variety of ways.

When O'Neal first entered the league with the Orlando Magic, he impressed with his mobility and quickness up and down the court. But with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, O'Neal leaned on his pure combination of power and strength to overpower his opponents.

