“It Is a War of Attrition” – NBA’s Top Insider Reveals Most Critical Need for Knicks Ahead of Game 4

ESPN's senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski made an appearance on NBA Countdown where he revealed the most critical need for the Knicks going into Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers. Adrian dived into the injury situation of New York forward OG Anunoby providing his insights on the situation.

Adrian said:

"OG Anunoby is getting treatment on that left hamstring two, three times a day right now".

The NBA insider remarked that there has been very little progress with Anunoby's treatment as of now and his chances of playing in Game 5 are skeptical. The Knicks star is traveling with the team and is in Indianapolis, but will not be playing in Game 4. Adrian added:

"The Knicks are going to have to continue to win and try to put away this series without OG Anunoby. It is a war of attrition right now for this roster. They are I think at the bare minimun to hold off this Indiana team."

Adrian highlighted that the most critical need for New York right now is to try to win the series without Anunoby.

Popular analyst Stephen A. Smith was also present on the panel alongside Adrian. On being asked for his opinion on the matter, the controversial analyst expressed his concern, saying:

"I am concerned because with these bodies being on, the amount of stress you put on the guys that you have, you want to win. They are gonna fall off because so much is being required of them with the bodies avialable. In all seriousness that's my concern."

Smith highlighted that with some main players sidelined, the pressure will fall on the guys who normally are on the bench. They would have to play hard if they want to win and this may result in injuries in more players, making the situation even worse

Injury Report for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will be facing the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on May 12. However, the situation doesn't look much bright for the New York camp. They are currently in an injury plague with most of their main players sidelined.

OG Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 against the Pacers and will be out for the upcoming match. Center Mitchell Robinson is also ruled out from the upcoming game because of a left ankle injury that he suffered earlier this season.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic ended his season last month after he underwent surgeries on his left foot and left wrist. Knicks star Julius Randle will also be out as he has not yet recovered from a successful surgery on his right shoulder in early April.

How do you think the Knicks will handle the Pacers without the required manpower? Let us know in the comments section.