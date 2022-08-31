“It was just a perfect storm for all of us” - Dwyane Wade says getting the chance to play with LeBron James never crossed his mind, says the Heat did a great job

The union between Dwyane Wade and LeBron James with the Miami Heat was a defining moment in the careers of both players. They fed off each other and grew into a dominant and legendary duo as they dominated the league for the four seasons they were together.

The duo has often been compared to the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famers' duo Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. In their time together, they won two NBA championships and appeared in four NBA Finals.

When asked if Bron's move to the Heat was orchestrated between himself and James, Wade responded in the negative. He stated that he never thought it would happen, as it never crossed his mind.

He went on to reveal that at the time it was a perfect storm for everyone as their goal was in sync. Having won several individual accolades, Wade stated that the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward wanted to get his hands on championship titles. As such, he saw value in doing it with the former Marquette product.

"I never thought we were going to play together," Wade said. "It never crossed my mind. It was just a perfect storm for, I think all of us... LeBron at that time was MVP, scoring champ, all these things. And those individual accolades is dope but then at some point, they become, it's no feeling in it.

"You get nothing when the season ends, you know I mean. They're feeling less in a sense and so he was looking like he wanted something more than just those individual accolades. He wanted what everybody said, you got to have as a great player, you've got to have championship and he realized he couldn't go on his own."

Dwyane Wade commends the Miami Heat for being able to secure three max players in 2010

Dwyane Wade praises the Miami Heat for signing the Heatles.

After winning the 2006 NBA championship title, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat went on a three-year drought. In a bid to clinch another championship title, the Heat resorted to making some massive changes to their roster. These changes helped with the acquisition of LeBron James and Chris Bosh, amongst others.

The Heat now featured three of the top performing players in the 2003 draft class. All three players were max players, which made the Heat the first franchise to walk that path.

Noah Coslov @NoahCoslov Late in the podcast, Dwyane Wade gets into playing with LeBron - mentions Chicago with their 2 max slots but didn’t think it would work with Derrick Rose, Knicks too. Then the Heat opened up a 3rd max & that made the difference. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/knu… Late in the podcast, Dwyane Wade gets into playing with LeBron - mentions Chicago with their 2 max slots but didn’t think it would work with Derrick Rose, Knicks too. Then the Heat opened up a 3rd max & that made the difference. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/knu…

In an interview with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner on Point Forward, Dwyane Wade commended the Heat for being able to handle three max players. He affirmed that at the time, no franchise had pulled it off.

"The Heat did an amazing job of making sure they can get three max players," Wade said. "Nobody has ever done that at that time. It was just a perfect storm for all of us."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers