"It is just not true because of his age and injury history!" - NBA analyst on Kevin Durant not being the most valuable trade asset, names 2 players who had better value than him

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA. His ability to score from nearly anywhere on the court makes him a tough player to guard. The 33-year-old has been a regular feature in the headlines since requesting a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. There are a few teams that are in the mix to onboard the superstar, but nothing significant has transpired since last week.

Despite his ability on the court, NBA analyst Nick Wright believes that Kevin Durant is not the most valuable trade asset in the league. Wright has offered some hot takes since KD's trade request, but this one might be right up among the very best. Speaking about the two-time champ on "The First Things First" show, he said:

"Folks keep saying that Kevin Durant's the most valuable trade asset in NBA history like he'll be the best player ever traded. But it is just not true because of his age and his injury history. They are talking that they will get the biggest haul that anyone's ever gotten for a player in modern NBA history."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Folks keep saying KD's the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history. He's not bc of his age & injury history. AD at 26 & the PG13 trade were more valuable. When you hear the Nets want All-Star players & 6 picks, that's not going to happen for a 34 y/o KD."— @getnickwright "Folks keep saying KD's the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history. He's not bc of his age & injury history. AD at 26 & the PG13 trade were more valuable. When you hear the Nets want All-Star players & 6 picks, that's not going to happen for a 34 y/o KD."—@getnickwright https://t.co/bzyAFC4yZy

Nick Wright also mentioned that Anthony Davis and Paul George were two players that had more trade value than Kevin Durant. He is certainly right, as both these stars were traded before they turned 30. However, Kevin Durant is on a completely different list altogether when compared to Davis and George.

Any franchise that brings him in becomes an instant favorite to win it all. The Nets are adamant that they want a monumental deal for their star forward. Whether they get that or not is a big question. But the franchise is in no hurry and are ready to wait until they find the right deal.

(via REPORT: The Nets thought there would be a “massive” bidding war for Kevin Durant, and, while there’s a ton of interest, the bidding war reportedly isn’t “hot”.(via @WindhorstESPN REPORT: The Nets thought there would be a “massive” bidding war for Kevin Durant, and, while there’s a ton of interest, the bidding war reportedly isn’t “hot”.(via @WindhorstESPN) https://t.co/hyemA2C1y3

Does Kevin Durant deserve to get the best haul for any player in NBA history?

Kevin Durant's two preferred destinations are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. For the Nets to crack a deal with both these teams is difficult because of a lack of resources. Even if they were to come to a consensus on a deal, there are doubts about what the team will have left after onboarding KD.

Aged 33, there is no doubt that he still has a lot left in his tank. However, in the past few years, he has had injury problems that have kept him out of the game for months. The former MVP is a proven performer in the playoffs, which is why teams would risk that and trade for him.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "KD's entering his 15th yr. He played 90 games the last 3 yrs. ... He's played 11 yrs not in Golden State. 10 of those yrs he played w/ another superstar & hasn't won a title. KD now at 34 is going to do something he hasn't done in 11 yrs when he was younger?" — @Chris_Broussard "KD's entering his 15th yr. He played 90 games the last 3 yrs. ... He's played 11 yrs not in Golden State. 10 of those yrs he played w/ another superstar & hasn't won a title. KD now at 34 is going to do something he hasn't done in 11 yrs when he was younger?" — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/BdwtPtuxNH

However, in exchange, the Nets' ask for All-Stars and multiple first-round picks has not been taken well by many teams. The team from Brooklyn has certainly taken inspiration from what the Minnesota Timberwolves offered for Rudy Gobert.

(via @chrisbhaynes, REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant.The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill) https://t.co/EUdjmDXArD

KD definitely deserves more than that because of what he has done in the league. But trade deals can be tricky, and there is no certainty if the Nets will get what they want for Durant.

