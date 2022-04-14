"It was just uncomfortable" - Pro poker player Josh Arieh recalls playing golf with Michael Jordan in bad taste

Michael Jordan has been an avid golfer since he first played the sport in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan has brought his competitive nature to the golf course, while playing against friends, former and current NBA players, as well as other celebrities.

In an appearance on 'Cracking Aces' podcast, pro poker player Josh Arieh shared his experience playing golf with "His Airness." Arieh revealed that he was a big fan of Jordan growing up, but he had an unpleasant and weird experience playing golf with him.

"It really rubbed me the wrong way how he's constantly needling, but can't take it back. I can talk s**t with anybody and goof off. He can give jabs, but you can't jab him. He's Michael Jordan. He's the alpha male and you can't jab him back. It kinda got weird. It was just uncomfortable," Arieh said.

It was an awkward experience for Arieh as he grew up idolizing Jordan. Arieh even remembered being excited about playing golf with "His Airness." He also shared that he used to cut out newspaper clips of Jordan's accomplishments, stats and other news when growing up.

That was a classic case of the expression "never meet your heroes" as Arieh's experience sucked. Nevertheless, he had a better time playing golf with the great Tiger Woods. Arieh has been a pro poker player since 1999, with an estimated total winning of over $9 million.

What it's like to play golf with Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan at the 2007 Wachovia Championship-ProAm

Josh Arieh may have had a poor experience or he just didn't like Jordan's attitude on the golf course. However, there have been other instances of NBA players battling the GOAT in the green.

J R Smith, who retired from the NBA in 2020, now plays college golf for the North Carolina A&T State University. Smith had the time of his life when he got to play golf with Jordan earlier this year at The Grove XXIII golf course in Florida. He said:

"I just finished playing golf with Mike, man. Like six, seven hours. Eight hours with the greatest of all time. My hero. Like bro, you don't even hear me though. That shit was crazy. It ain't even the fact whether you win, lose, draw, whatever. That s**t was amazing, man. That s**t was f**king amazing."

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd revealed that Jordan does not like the slow pace of play in golf. Kidd said on 'GOLF's Subpar' podcast that "His Airness" would not invite back players who are slow on the golf course. He said:

"If you don't know how to play fast, then you are not allowed to come back. With him, if you don't play fast, he will leave you.".

Edited by Bhargav