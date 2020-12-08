'It kinda hurt me a little bit' LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving's comment on clutch shots

Back in October, Kyrie Irving appeared on The ETCs with Kevin Durant podcast and made a controversial remark. He mentioned that so far out, he felt like he was the best option on any team that he's been on down the stretch, but now he's got someone he can pass to in Brooklyn. It immediately caused a furor considering Kyrie played three seasons with LeBron James in Cleveland. King James has now responded to those comments.

LeBron James hurt by Kyrie Irving's comments

Speaking to Richard Jefferson on the Road Trippin Pod, LeBron James addressed Kyrie Irving's remarks on the clutch factor. He admitted that he was surprised and a little hurt too. LeBron elucidated:

"I wasn't like 'Are you tripping? I've hit game-winning shots my whole life.' I was like, damn. You [Jefferson] were there for a couple of seasons, I played with Kyrie for three seasons. The whole time I was there, I only wanted to see him be a MVP of our league. I only cared about his success...it just didn't align. That's the craziest thing, we were still able to win a championship and we could never align. I only cared about his well-being both on and off the floor and it kinda hurt me a little bit."

Kyrie Irving

To Kyrie Irving's credit, he did in fact hit the most important shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. But that doesn't mean LeBron James isn't as clutch as him. For what it's worth, the four-time champion has hit way too many game-winning shots in his career to be out of the reckoning altogether.

This isn't the first controversial comment that Kyrie Irving has made in his career. He's been in the firing line in the past for his comments on the rest of the Boston Celtics roster when he was a part of the team. He's even issued a statement expressing his desire to go on a media blackout for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Kyrie Irving issued a statement that says, in part: “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.”



He said he is issuing this statement instead of speaking with reporters. pic.twitter.com/ninUzAnhzC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Also read: LeBron James intrigued by the possibility of teaming up with son after current LA Lakers deal expires