"It has kinda been a low-key trainwreck... I'm sure there's probably days he thinks like, 'Damn, if I would have stayed'" - Kevin Durant's former teammate believes he made a mistake by leaving GSW

Kevin Durant's decision to leave Golden State in 2019 has been questioned anew. The Warriors won Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday to take a 3-0 lead. Brooklyn, meanwhile, got swept in the first round in the East weeks ago.

Matt Barnes, a former teammate and now an NBA analyst on ESPN, spoke about how Durant must be regretting the decision to depart San Francisco for Brooklyn.

On "The Zach Gelb Show," Barnes discussed the Warriors' title quest while looking at Durant's decision to leave them. When asked if Durant's departure from Golden State was a mistake, Barnes said:

"I personally think it was. You never want to fault anyone who wants to go out and try something different, especially someone like KD. But it has kinda been a low-key trainwreck. ... So I'm sure there's probably days he thinks like, 'Damn, if I would have stayed, we probably would have four or five rings by now.'"

The Mavericks trailed 2-0 in the conference semifinals against the league-best Phoenix Suns but came back to win the series in seven games. So when the Warriors took a 3-0 lead, it was immediately evident that the Mavericks were practically out of the series. Everyone started the countdown until the Warriors make the NBA Finals.

Since Durant left the Warriors, his Brooklyn Nets haven't achieved anything. They have been the preseason favorites to win the title twice but have failed on both occasions. They have had two first-round and one second-round exit during Durant's tenure.

One has to wonder if Durant made the wrong decision by leaving a well-run organization in Golden State for a rebuilding franchise in the Brooklyn Nets.

Matt Barnes defends Kevin Durant and blames his supporting cast for the Brooklyn Nets' failures

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game 4 against the Boston Celtics

Matt Barnes defended Kevin Durant, suggesting he only made the decision because he wanted to try something new. Many players don't get the opportunity to play for the franchise of their choice, and someone of KD's stature can certainly make such a bold decision. The Slim Reaper wanted to pair up with Uncle Drew, and the KD-Kyrie duo is certainly one of the NBA's most entertaining tandems.

However, Barnes added that although KD has performed his superstar duties, his supporting cast has been a disaster. He hinted at players like Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Irving has been absent (20, 54 and 29 games in the three seasons in Brooklyn) and the latter demanded a February trade to Philadelphia. Barnes continued:

"KD has, obviously, done his part. Played his butt off, came back and played like he never tore his Achilles. MVP level every time he steps on the floor, but his teammates haven't been able to carry the load whether they're not playing or wanna be traded or hurt.

"We really haven't got to see the Brooklyn team that we had thought initially that we were gonna see. ... Again you can never fault someone for wanting to explore other options. We only have one career, and he wanted to make the most of it."

Durant will return for the Brooklyn Nets next season along with Irving. Hopefully for Durant, he will have a healthy squad with chemistry. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills are all expected to return healthy next season.

