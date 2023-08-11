"It was like seeing a ghost" - Dwyane Wade reminisces Michael Jordan doing the unimaginable on his draft night

The Miami Heat selected Dwyane Wade from Marquette as the fifth pick of the loaded 2003 NBA Draft. LeBron James, Darko Milicic, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh were the names called ahead of him.

Wade, who comes from Chicago, celebrated with some of his friends and relatives in a Chicago nightclub. He tells a story that Rachel Nichols, during an episode of the Headliners, had some trouble believing.

“My cousin Antoine, he came up to me and he said, ‘Bro, Michael Jordan is here. And I said, ‘Where is he at?’ So, I’m thinking he’s playing games with me. I’m like, ‘Where he at?’ And he’s like, ‘He’s outside. They won’t let him in.’ He’s like, ‘Bro, I’m not playing.’

“So, we bee-lined out of the club, right out the doors. It’s a slew of motorcycles and Michael Jordan is sitting right there on one of the motorcycles. I ran right up to him. It was like seeing a ghost. I walked right up to him and he was like, ‘I just wanna come and show you some love.

Rachel Nichols

As Dwyane Wade prepares to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, take a listen to how his NBA career started on draft night - this story is so crazy that honestly the first time I heard it, I didn't believe it

Dwyane Wade added:

“I don’t know why they won’t let Mike in. He had 50 people with him, probably. But, yeah, he was outside and he was on a motorcycle. ‘I was coming through to show you some love. Congratulations.’ That was a true story. That was my first time meeting Michael Jordan and it was the coolest experience ever. He was sitting on a motorcycle looking cool as s**t.”

Michael Jordan retired for the last time following the 2002-03 season. He hang up his jersey just before LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade played in the NBA.

“Air Jordan” might have played for the Washington Wizards in his last two years but he remains a Chicago Bulls legend. Wade grew up idolizing the six-time champ but never got to meet him until the said event on draft night.

Dwyane Wade is going into the Hall of Fame

Roughly 20 years after meeting Michael Jordan on draft night, Dwyane Wade will join his idol in the Hall of Fame. The Chicago, Illinois native is part of the class that includes Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich.

Wade spent the majority of his career playing for the Miami Heat where he won three championships. He was the 2006 NBA Finals MVP when Miami lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time.

Dwyane Wade later became part of the “Heatles” that also featured draft mates LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Together, the three went to the NBA Finals four straight times, winning the championship in 2012 and 2013.

LeBron congratulates Dwyane Wade on entering the Basketball Hall of Fame

From South Beach, Dwyane Wade fulfilled his dream of one day playing for the Chicago Bulls. He played 60 games for his childhood team, helping the Bulls reach the playoffs.

Wade played again with “King James” in Cleveland before coming full circle with a return to Miami to close out his career.

