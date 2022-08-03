"It was like taking candy from a baby, and they took the candy" - Anthony Edwards feels Minnesota Timberwolves should have eliminated Memphis Grizzlies in playoffs

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of last season's playoffs. The series was tied after four games, but the Timberwolves blew double-digit leads in Games 5 and 6. Edwards thinks they could have done better and not squandered their leads.

In an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex, Edwards talked about the first round series matchup against the Grizzlies. The young Timberwolves star feels his team could have easily advanced to the Western Conference semifinals to face the Golden State Warriors.

"Man, I feel like we handed it to them man," Edwards said. "It was like taking candy from a baby, and they took the candy. We had every game won man, and I don't know what happened. I don't know what happened."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



He talked with Complex about his growth as a player, championship aspirations and much more!



LINK: Already one of the best young players in the NBA, @theantedwards_ believes this is the year he joins the ranks of being one of the best players period.He talked with Complex about his growth as a player, championship aspirations and much more!LINK: bit.ly/3QcE8yP Already one of the best young players in the NBA, @theantedwards_ believes this is the year he joins the ranks of being one of the best players period.He talked with Complex about his growth as a player, championship aspirations and much more!LINK: bit.ly/3QcE8yP https://t.co/1ziDzlgPyB

Edwards was the best player for the Timberwolves in the playoffs, averaging 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in six games. He exploded for 36 points in his postseason debut, leading Minnesota to a win in Game 1.

The Grizzlies battled back in Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead. Minnesota was on the brink of earning a 2-1 series lead but blew a 25-point lead twice. They did win Game 4 to level the series at two apiece.

In Game 5, the Timberwolves blew a 13-point fourth quarter lead. Ja Morant hit the game-winning layup to give Memphis victory. Minnesota had another double-digit lead entering the final frame in Game 6, but the Grizzlies rallied once again to win the game and the series.

Anthony Edwards believes he'll be among best players in NBA

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Like many young players in the NBA, Anthony Edwards is not lacking confidence. Edwards believes he'll be in the conversation for best players in the league soon. He feels he needs another season before he gets compared with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid.

"I need another year. After this year, I think I’ll be in the conversation," Edwards told Complex.

Talking about his goals for the new season, Edwards wants to become an All-Star in what will be his third year in the league. He played like an All-Star last season, averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. He also wants to make it far in the postseason.

"Me personally, I want to be an All-Star Starter," Edwards said. "I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the opportunity to make it past the first round and beyond next season. They went all in by acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."



(h/t Karl-Anthony Towns:"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."(h/t @MikeAScotto Karl-Anthony Towns:"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."(h/t @MikeAScotto) https://t.co/DtLx0Nga2n

Gobert makes them one of the best teams in the NBA, with Karl-Anthony Towns believing it's championship or bust for the team next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far