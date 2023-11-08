"It'll always be fly birds fly": Grant Williams cites Micah Parsons donning 76ers jersey to defend repping Jason Kelce following a Mavs win

Acquired this offseason, Grant Williams has proved his worth for the Dallas Mavericks. Outside of his 3-point shooting, the defense is a welcome addition to a Dallas Mavericks team that sorely needs it. Following his three seasons with the Boston Celtics, Williams is already making an excellent impression with his new team.

Recently, Williams contributed 13 points to a Dallas Mavericks' 117-102 win against the Orlando Magic, improving the team's record to six wins and one loss. Interestingly, he donned a Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce jersey during the postgame interview session following the win. Like the Mavericks, the Eagles are also coming off an impressive win against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

"I support all my guys on the team and your brother because I love the man he is and who he inspires the youth to be," Williams said, "Full respect to all the hate he goes through and the talent he has, but on Eagles v Cowboys, it'll always be Fly Birds Fly."

This move by the Mavericks forward was disliked by Tad Prescott, the brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who took to X to express his views.

Is he fucking serious? You play for a Dallas franchise, and this is the shit you pull, must not want the love of the fans or city.

The Mavericks forward's response included an image of Cowboys linebacker Michah Parsons wearing a Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey jersey during one of the team's 2023 playoff games. The picture alongside his response indicated that some individuals want to represent certain players, regardless of whether they play from the opposite city to their team.

Luka Doncic jokes about Williams' talkative nature

Before the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA in Abu Dhabi game, Luka Doncic briefly expressed his early impressions of Williams in a press conference.

"I think Grant is a good leader," Doncic said, "He talks a lot, sometimes too much."

Despite jokingly commenting on Williams being a talkative individual, Doncic also highlighted that he is a leader for his team. Even when Williams was with the Boston Celtics, his previous teammates also had the same sentiment about him.

Williams also has a career year this season where he averages 15.1 points (55.6% shooting, including 54.3% from 3-point range) and 4.4 rebounds per game. The increase in scoring average is there, as he is playing alongside the Mavericks starters. But his impressive shooting efficiency makes this his best season yet.