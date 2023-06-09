"It would be mandatory to have two vets"- Damian Lillard talks about the importance of veteran players in a locker room

Immaturity among young NBA players has increasingly become a topic of discussion in recent years. According to Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard, there is a simple solution to the problem.

During a recent appearance on “The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer,” Lillard was asked what he would change if he was the NBA’s commissioner. Lillard said that he would make it mandatory for all teams to always have two battle-tested veterans on their rosters.

“If I was the commissioner, it would be mandatory to have two vets on the team,” Lillard said.

“I’m talking about real vets like how Miami has Udonis Haslem. He can play if they need him to play, but like a real leader, somebody that’s been around. Somebody that guys have to respect.”

Lillard said that this rule would ensure that young players would always have adequate guidance coming into the league. He then spoke about how challenging it can be for young players to deal with the success of being in the NBA.

“Almost like a father figure on the team because guys are coming into the league so young, and they have all this money,” Lillard said.

“It’s almost like they get everything and it’s a dream come true, but they’re exposed to a lot of things that can put you in a world of trouble. And your parents aren’t always gonna be able to be there to hold your hand," he continued.

"You’re gonna be trying to distance yourselves from your parents because you want to live. So, it’s important to have people that are on that journey with these young dudes to kind of steer them in the right direction and show them the way properly.”

Lillard's discussion about the value of NBA veterans starts at the 21:18 mark in the video below.

Damian Lillard on the poor treatment of veteran NBA players

Later on in the podcast, Damian Lillard spoke about the issue of everyone trying to phase out veteran NBA players too early. He added that derogatory language directed toward players in their 30s contributes to the issue.

“I think one thing, the league is just getting younger and younger and younger,” Lillard said.

“There are dudes that are exiting the league that (people say), ‘Oh man, he’s done,’ and they’re 31 years old. When they talk about me, they’re like, ‘He’s aging,’ and this and that. I’m like, ‘I’m 32.’ You know, ‘He’s an aging superstar,’" he said.

“Just the way they speak about players that are vets. It's like, ‘I’m aging?' Like, what do you mean? I’m 32 years old bro. I don’t have a crazy injury history and I don’t live a crazy life."

“It’s just that we’re ushering in 19-year-olds, 18, 20, over and over again, and what they really need is people on these teams who are older to help keep the culture in order,” he added.

