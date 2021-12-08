“It matters if LeBron thinks he's the problem” - Kevin Wildes suspects Frank Vogel doesn’t have LeBron James’ complete support

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his recent comments about his team and coach Frank Vogel in particular has come under immense scrutiny from experts and pundits. On the popular Fox Sports 1 show First Things First, Kevin Wildes talks about how Frank Vogel doesn't necessarily have the entire support of LeBron James. Kevin Wildes said:

"It doesn't matter if I don't think Frank Vogel is the problem. It matters if LeBron thinks he's the problem. ... LeBron's comments weren't very supportive. He could've said, 'Frank's my guy.' He didn't, so his seat feels very hot right now."

Kevin Wildes also said:

If you have to question whether or not they were supportive, that means they weren't.

When someone of the stature of LeBron James makes a comment, then that comment will be dissected and analyzed more heavily than most. That comes with the territory of being arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "It doesn't matter if I don't think Frank Vogel is the problem. It matters if LeBron thinks he's the problem. ... LeBron's comments weren't very supportive. He could've said, 'Frank's my guy.' He didn't, so his seat feels very hot right now." — @kevinwildes "It doesn't matter if I don't think Frank Vogel is the problem. It matters if LeBron thinks he's the problem. ... LeBron's comments weren't very supportive. He could've said, 'Frank's my guy.' He didn't, so his seat feels very hot right now." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/Fb6ixopPi5

Will LeBron James lead the Lakers to a championship this season?

LeBron James turns 37 in a couple of weeks and still holds the hopes and expectations of the Los Angeles Lakers on his shoulders. The four-time champion finds himself flanked by the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook but James is still the key to Lakers bringing home another Championship.

While LeBron James has been a thorough professional throughout his career and has repeatedly come up with big performances for his team but this season LeBron has been affected by injuries. Something that hasn't hampered King James before. After being drafted into the NBA in 2003, it is only natural that the wear and tear of the game has slowly but surely begun to take a toll on his body.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers trailed by as many as 25 points tonight against the Knicks.



Lakers 25-Point Deficits:



This season -- 6 (19 games)

Last season -- 6 (72 games) The Lakers trailed by as many as 25 points tonight against the Knicks.Lakers 25-Point Deficits:This season -- 6 (19 games)Last season -- 6 (72 games)

With the acquisition of Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington and a couple of other players, chemistry issues have been a recurring problem for the Lakers. With LeBron missing a huge chunk of the season thus far, the team hasn't really gelled so far this campaign and that is a problem for Frank Vogel.

The Lakers currently find themselves sixth in the Western Conference and 15th in the league in defensive rating. For Vogel, who is considered a defensive coach, this proves to be a problem. Sooner rather than later, LeBron and the Lakers will need to go on a run that will quiet the doubters. If not, the Lakers will find themselves in the play-in spot facing an uphill battle in their quest to reach another NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel

Also Read Article Continues below

If Vogel can the team's solve chemistry issues and find his superstars fully healthy come the playoffs, then there is no reason why LeBron James can't win his fifth ring this season. But if LeBron does go down before the playoffs, then it is highly unlikely that the Lakers will go deep into the postseason.

Edited by David Nyland