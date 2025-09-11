"It was nuts": LeBron James' son, Bronny James, revisit NBA debut and entering game alongside 4x MVP 

Bronny James’ NBA debut was memorable not only because it marked the start of his professional career but also because he shared the court with his legendary father, LeBron James. Nearly a year later, Bronny reflected on the historic moment where they became the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together.In a conversation with Grant Horvat, Bronny opened up about his emotions from the night. He explained that he wasn't overwhelmed with nerves in the traditional sense, but Bronny was aware that the situation carried much significance.“It was nuts,” Bronny said. “It was a crazy experience to be a part of. I wasn’t shaking, I mean I was ready to go to play. But its different when your dad’s on the team and you got expectations from the Lakers. I’m a basketball head, so it was fun to just be out there and step on an NBA court.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat moment came on Oct. 22, 2024, during the LA Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the four-minute mark of the second quarter, Bronny and LeBron checked in together, drawing an ovation from the 19,000 fans at Crypto.com Arena who celebrated the family’s milestone.The night was made even sweeter, as the Lakers secured a 110-103 win. While Bronny finished without scoring or dishing out an assist, LeBron contributed 16 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Lakers registered their first victory of the 2024-25 campaign.LeBron James hypes up Bronny James’ golf swing LeBron James has found a new hobby this offseason. Instead of just focusing on basketball, he’s been hitting the golf course all summer, sharing clips of his swing on social media.His eldest son, Bronny James, has joined him in the hobby, with videos of Bronny’s swing making the rounds on the internet.In a conversation with golfer Grant Horvat, Bronny admitted that he had only been playing for four months. Even with such little experience, his swing looked impressive, surprising many golf enthusiasts.LeBron James was thrilled with his son’s progress, sharing SportsCenter’s post, consisting of a clip of Bronny’s swing, on his Instagram story.“That boy smooth!!,” LeBron captioned his story.After spending much of the summer together on the golf course, the James duo is ready to turn its attention back to basketball. The two will soon be back on the hardwood for the training camp, preparing for the 2025-26 season.