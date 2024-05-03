"It was a passing thought, I let it pass" - Tom Thibodeau hilariously reflects on possibility of subbing Josh Hart out 

In Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Josh Hart played the most minutes after Donte DiVincenzo. The forward was on the floor for 46 minutes and ended his evening with 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Knicks edged out Philadelphia (118-115) to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second round.

His impact on both ends of the floor was such that the Sixers' guards were defended while their forwards were tested at the other end. In the postgame press conference, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about his thoughts on subbing out Hart.

His response had the media in splits:

"Josh is never close to coming out. It was a passing thought. I let it pass."

Hart has been instrumental for the Knicks, taking on more responsibility after Julius Randle's injury forced him out for the season. The F/g averaged 17.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in the playoffs and ended his regular season with 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. His elevated game is good news for the Knicks as they gear up to face the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

Josh Hart talks about being looked at as the perfect fit with the '90s Knicks teams

One trait that makes Josh Hart a formidable player on the court is his grit. This observation was echoed by former Knicks stars who have told the forward the same, and Hart agrees. In an interview with the New York Post, Hart believed that the franchise's style of play fits his approach to the game.

"When I see [former Knicks guard] John Starks, he always mentions it, the toughness and method they had, that the city has and this team has, myself included," Hart said. "For me, really, [New York] fits my game. I’m someone who’s just a regular person, who goes out there and plays the game extremely hard, extremely passionate, and just resilient."

Hart has been a hit with the fans as well. He was acquired as a trade-deadline pickup from Portland in February last season. He teamed up with Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson, and together their chemistry has been on full display since.

Josh Hart and the Knicks will now look to get past a stern Indiana outfit. Last year, they were sent packing by the Miami Heat in the second round, and now, they face a different kind of challenge against an equally young and experienced Pacers team.