“It was a push-off!”- Doc Rivers is fuming at the refs for a no-call on Jayson Tatum which nearly cost them Game 4

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers came dangerously close to falling behind 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Boston took a 115-113 lead with 37.3 seconds remaining in overtime of Game 4 after Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum hit a contested 3-pointer. The Sixers then needed a corner 3-pointer from star guard James Harden to regain the lead with 18.2 seconds remaining. That shot would prove to be the game-winner for Philly as the Sixers went on to win 116-115.

However, according to Rivers, the game shouldn’t have come down to Harden’s shot.

Following Game 4, Rivers spoke about how Tatum should have been called for an offensive foul on his late 3-pointer. This comes as he feels that Tatum pushed off of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey before attempting the shot:

“Jayson Tatum's three was awful that that wasn't called. Awful,” Rivers said.

“Did you think it was a push-off? … It was a push-off!"

Rivers then spoke about how the game was tightly officiated before Tatum’s three, which only added to his frustration:

“The reason that it bugged me is because it’s the end of the game and there were these touch fouls,” Rivers said.

“Now, Jayson Tatum has a 360 foul. Marcus Smart gets tangled up; touch foul. So, if we’re gonna call it that way, then you have to call that. To me, you gotta call that play. I know it’s a big play, and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding (games), but that could have decided the game.”

James Harden on his monster performance in Game 4 against Boston

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden

On top of his game-winner in Game 4 against Boston, James Harden also had one of the best all-around playoff performances of his career. Harden finished with 42 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and six 3-pointers on 69.6% shooting.

After capping off his big night with an exclamation point, Harden spoke about his strong desire to win:

“I just want to win,” Harden said.

“Today was do-or-die for us.”

Following Game 4, the Sixers and Celtics’ Round 2 series is knotted up at 2-2. Game 5 will take place on Tuesday in Boston.

