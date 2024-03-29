"It was really unforgivable" - Steve Kerr implies Steph Curry teared up in frustration after Draymond Green's quick exit vs Magic

There was visible frustration from last night's game, especially from former two-time MVP Steph Curry. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green surprised his teammates as he was ejected four minutes into the first quarter against the Orlando Magic. Curry couldn't hide the frustrated look on his face after Green was ejected and head coach Steve Kerr shared more details on the forward's recent incident.

Andrew Wiggins fouled Paolo Banchero early in the game and Green didn't agree with the call. As a result, he had a "talk" with an official. The defensive forward kept talking to the referee about the call and earned his first technical foul. But the Warriors star didn't stop there as he kept on berating the official and was called for his second technical foul, which is an automatic ejection.

After he left the court, Curry couldn't help but get teary-eyed at what happened. The Warriors are aiming to secure a Play-In spot as the Houston Rockets are trailing them in the standings. Luckily for them, they overcame the Magic last night despite what happened to Green.

Kerr got a chance to address what happened during the game and shared what he thinks is the reason why Curry got emotional.

"Every game being so important. And us fighting for everything and for Draymond to get kicked out three minutes in. It was really unforgivable," Kerr said. "And I think Steph may have been a little upset with himself for not pulling Draymond out of there but I think mostly it was just, come on, man."

Thanks to Wiggins' 23 points, Golden State captured a win in their Eastern Conference road trip. Curry helped out with 17 points and ten assists, which helped them have an edge over the Rockets.

What did Steph Curry say about Green's ejection?

After the game, Steph Curry was asked what he thought about his teammate's ejection. Although he isn't the main star of the team, Green is still valuable to them as he's their defensive leader.

"All I'll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that," Curry said. "Whatever it takes to keep him on the floor — him be available — that's what's got to happen, especially at this point in the year."

Although, Green admitted that he deserved the ejection on the "Draymond Green Show." The team needs all their players at this point this season and losing someone to ejections or injury isn't something the Warriors can afford right now.

After last night's ejection, Green now has four ejections this season.

