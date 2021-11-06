"It was Russ' time to shine, and he played out of control; a turnover machine with low basketball IQ" - Skip Bayless criticizes Russell Westbrook, as LA Lakers stumble again without LeBron James

Skipp Bayless has slammed the LA Lakers' Russell Westbrook as a 'turnover machine with low basketball IQ' following the team's defeat against OKC Thunder.

In the absence of LeBron James, the superstar had the opportunity to endear himself to the LA faithful. Instead, he turned in another lackluster outing, especially his inability to convert jumpers. He squandered a game-tying three despite getting a decent look-in.

Bayless has been a vocal critic of Westbrook for a while. Here's what he said about the plater during an appearance on FS1's Skipp and Shannon: Undisputed:

"Bottom line: Early season, but so far Russell Westbrook is killing your Los Angeles Lakers." "As I predicted, this won't work! There's no Bron, it was Russ' time to shine, and he played out of control. A turnover machine with low basketball IQ."

Westbrook has not got off to the greatest of starts in a Lakers jersey, and that has set alarm bells ringing despite it being early days in the season.

He has averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds in nine games, which is below par compared to his usually high standards. The biggest talking point is his inefficient shooting, which could come back to bite the Lakers at some point if it hasn't already.

Russell Westbrook is shooting a dismal 26% from the perimeter, something that is noteworthy because of the dominant interior presence of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. LeBron James and AD's interior presence allows other players to get good looks, making it vital to knock down jumpers, which Russ hasn't been able to do at the moment.

Bayless' might be right by calling Russell Westbrook a turnover machine, but calling him a low IQ player is a bit below the belt. Russ has proven time and again that he has the ability to enable his co-stars to play at an elite level.

That was evident in MVP-caliber campaigns from Paul George, Kevin Durant and James Harden while playing alongside Westbrook. Nevertheless, Westbrook will have to do a better job in converting jumpers if the Lakers want to go all the way this season.

Can Russell Westbrook work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to win his first ring with the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook missing a potentially game-tying three

Russell Westbrook has a storied first-ballot Hall-of-Fame worthy resume, with the only glaring absence being that of an NBA championship. Russ finally has the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of winning a ring with the team he grew up supporting.

To do that, Russell Westbrook will have to make a few sacrifices, though, which he has shown that he is willing to do. He needs to improve his jumpshot, which at the moment, looks detrimental to the Lakers' championship hopes.

Playing for a team that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis and having a player who does not possess a good enough jumpshot is something the Lakers cannot afford to have.

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots:



8-for-42

19.0 3FG%



(via @stathead) Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots:8-for-4219.0 3FG%(via @stathead) https://t.co/bQHFW7yR2F

Westbrook has the ability to turn games around and play with unparralled energy, which makes him a fan0favorite wherever he goes. Having said that, things can turn sideways in LA pretty quickly if you don't win.

Hopefully, Russell Westbrook turns things around and elevates his game to give the LA Lakers a better opportunity. He sure has the ability to shine and help his team reach the promised land.

Edited by Bhargav