“It’s 40 damn years ago, it’s 2 grown men, you can’t undo what’s been done” - NBA analyst believes Isiah Thomas is rightfully resentful towards Michael Jordan for keeping him off the ‘Dream Team’

It is no secret that there is no love lost between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. Shannon Sharpe believes it is time for both men to sit and mend what is almost a 40-year-old beef.

The Inquisitor published an article entitled "Michael Jordan Reveals the Origins of His Beef with Isiah Thomas." The article attempted to reveal the cause of their beef. But Thomas used the opportunity to set the record straight, saying Jordan's version of story is not accurate.

"Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man. Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game."

The publication had excerpts from Jordan's 1992 interview, where he said that Zeke froze him out of the 1985 All-Star game. MJ said that was when the ill feelings started to grow between them.

Jordan also elaborated on the feud in his docuseries, "The Last Dance," which he released in 2020. The series rubbed several players the wrong way, including former teammate Scottie Pippen.

On Undisputed: Skip and Shannon, Sharpe was asked whose side he was on, and he said:

"I'm not on anybody's side. It's 40 damn years ago. It's two grown men. You can't undo what's been done. I believe Isiah is resentful, and rightfully so, that Michael Jordan kept him off the '92 Olympic team. That's the only thing that's missing from Isiah's resume.

"In 1980, we boycotted the Olympics because of the invasion in Afghanistan by the Russians, so they didn't send the team to Moscow. So, Isiah didn't get an opportunity to represent his country in the Olympics on the basketball team. In '92, it came around, Isiah Thomas was one of the best 12 players in the world. He should have been on that team. He was better than John Stockton.

"Michael Jordan said he would go if Isiah didn't go. It didn't matter because David Stern wanted to sell the game of basketball international," he continued. "The only guy that could do that was Michael Jordan. Magic couldn't do it at that time. Bird couldn't do it at that time. Nobody was bigger than Mike in order to sell it. He had to be there. And he said, 'I will go if he doesn't go.'

"Okay, I get it, Isiah. There's nothing that can be done about that now. You and might need to sit down together and have this discussion."

Thomas was a crucial member of the Detroit Pistons team that manhandled Jordan. They were responsible for denying Jordan a championship until the 1990-91 season.

Isiah Thomas picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate

Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

It is unclear if their long-standing beef influenced Thomas' decision. Nonetheless, the Pistons legend believes LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Thomas is one of the few older generation players who is not Team Jordan. While many would attribute his choice to their feud, the Hall of Famer has said that he believes James is a more complete player.

"The best and most "complete" player I have seen in my lifetime is LeBron James on and off the floor. He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. Goat let it be known!"

- Isiah Thomas on LeBron James



- Isiah Thomas on LeBron James “The best and most “complete” player I have seen in my lifetime is LeBron James on and off the floor. He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. Goat let it be known!”- Isiah Thomas on LeBron James https://t.co/MOWwWjpAnI

The two frontrunners in the GOAT debate have had outstanding careers and are responsible for elevating the game in their generations. James is not done yet, as the 37-year-old still has some playing years in him.

The four-time NBA champ has declared his intention to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. To achieve that, he would have to play until, at least, 2024.

