"It’s almost the Steve Kerr path": Carmelo Anthony endorses JJ Redick as potential coach for LeBron and Lakers

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes JJ Redick could be on a similar path as Hall of Famer Steve Kerr if he lands the LA Lakers coaching job. After a disappointing season and an early postseason exit, the Lakers parted ways with second-year coach, Darvin Ham.

That opened up the floodgates as fans and media members alike began to theorize as to who would replace Ham. Names like former Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer and long-time assistant Kenny Atkinson emerged as potential favorites.

Moreover, others like NBA veterans Sam Cassell and JJ Redick also were named as potential candidates. In the case of Redick, the longtime NBA veteran recently started a podcast with James where the two discuss the finer points of basketball.

The situation fueled speculation that Redick, who had already become familiar with and developed a rapport with James, could take over as the Lakers coach. NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony is a fan of the idea, and said as much on his "7PM in Brooklyn" show:

“In this particular situation, JJ has been away from the game. So he’s able to gather this information a study the game and watch the game and talk to coaches and talk to GMs and go sit in in these training camps and understand the formulas of everybody. It’s almost the Steve Kerr path. … so to me, I f**k with it."

Latest regarding LA Lakers' coaching search amid Carmelo Anthony's comments about JJ Redick

Many other candidates could get the Lakers coaching job besides JJ Redick, who would all be viewed as safer options. Candidates like Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson and Tyronn Lue all have far more experience.

While the team also expressed an interest in a Ty Lue-LeBron James reunion, the veteran coach recently re-signed with the Clippers. In addition, Atkinson is also considered one of the finalists to replace JB Bickerstaff in The Land.

In the case of Budenholzer, the former NBA champ recently signed a deal to coach the Phoenix Suns, further narrowing down the Lakers' list of options. Given that, many seem to believe as though it's only a matter of time before the Lakers announce Redick as their new coach.

Of course, on the flip side, the Lakers could look to go in a different direction, like with NBA vet Sam Cassell. The move would certainly be less of a drastic change given that Cassell has been working as an assistant coach since 2009. Moreover, the move wouldn't create a potential conflict of interest within the LA Lakers, given James and Redick's "Mind The Game" podcast.

In the meantime the duo continues to release new episodes of the show, most recently dropping the eighth episode of the hit podcast. Whether the show is on borrowed time largely depends on whether the Lakers hire JJ Redick or choose to go in another direction.