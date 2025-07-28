"It's a bad shot" - VJ Edgecombe flips stance on Damian Lillard's 'legacy shot' after realizing it came at Paul George's expense

Philadelphia Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe appeared on a Monday episode of teammate Paul George’s show, &quot;Podcast P.&quot; He talked about the “legacy shot” Damian Lillard took over George, and changed his stance about the shot.Edgecombe initially called the shot a good shot, but later changed his mind as it came at the expense of his teammate.“At that time I was like, bro I’m the biggest Dame fan ever,&quot; VJ Edgecombe said. “But you know, that shot. … that’s a good shot. … If you shoot that shot, you gotta make it. But it’s over my teammate though, so it’s a bad shot.”The shot happened during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers. With 1.7 seconds left and the game tied, Lillard pulled up 37 feet from the basket, just inside half‑court, and nailed a step-back three directly over Paul George, who timed his jump in anticipation of a pass or closer attempt.The buzzer‑beater sent the Thunder home, ending their postseason early, with some seeing it as the reason Paul George requested a trade later that offseason. PG13 immediately after the game dismissed the shot as a “bad shot” despite acknowledging its impact.&quot;He just made big shots, George said. &quot;Tip my hat off to the shots he made, you know, tough ones. But it was his night, he felt it, and he knocked them down. Yeah, that's a bad shot. I don't care what anyone says. That's a bad shot. But he made it.&quot;After the shot, Lillard famously looked toward the Thunder bench and calmly waved goodbye. That gesture instantly became as iconic as the shot itself.VJ Edgecombe advised by veteran teammate Paul GeorgeVJ Edgecombe joined the Sixers after being selected third in the 2025 NBA draft. Teammate Paul George shared a piece of advice to the rookie when he appeared as a guest on his podcast on Monday.&quot;As a rookie, don't come in on some, 'I just want to fit in,'&quot; George said to VJ Edgecombe. &quot;Bring what you do. Be you. We're going to adapt to you. … but we love when (expletive) come in and they're themselves because now we can coach you on you trying to be a better you; not trying to coach you to be something that you ain't. Just come in and be you.&quot;The former Baylor star showed his ability when he debuted for the Sixers in the Summer League. He averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks on 42.5% shooting.