“It’s a big f**k you, I’ve seen him do that numerous times” - Draymond Green reveals his all-time favorite Klay Thompson moment

Draymond Green, who has been a teammate of Klay Thompson for 11 seasons in the NBA, has enjoyed a frontcourt seat to the latter's incredible play. The former Defensive Player of the Year has witnessed some of the best shooting exploits in the league's history from Thompson.

Among many of Thompson’s highlights, Green recently revealed his all-time favorite performance from the Warriors superstar on his podcast. Here’s “Dray” emphatically claiming one of the NBA’s most jaw-dropping displays as the one that stood out for him:

“My all-time favorite Klay moment was when he went for 60 through three quarters because that game was a complete microcosm of who Klay Thompson is.

“He did not come to practice the day before, missed practice. He woke up late and Klay’s like, ‘Oh, I’m late, go back to bed, don’t come to practice.’”

Green continued:

“And then the next day, it was his way of making it right. He comes out, he has 60 in three quarters. That’s actually Klay in his attitude, it’s a big ‘f**k you.’ I’ve seen him do that numerous times like, ‘Klay was late, Klay missed.’ He gonna go make it right the second game and that was major.”

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



He did it in just 29 minutes. On this day five years ago, Klay Thompson dropped 60 points on 11 dribblesHe did it in just 29 minutes. On this day five years ago, Klay Thompson dropped 60 points on 11 dribbles 💦He did it in just 29 minutes. https://t.co/80z8TQ70vf

The game Draymond Green was talking about was a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers on December 25, 2016. Klay Thompson famously missed the Warriors’ team practice before the game after he overslept.

Thompson wanted to make up for the lapse and came out all guns blazing. He finished the game with 60 points on a blistering 21-33 shooting, including 8-14 from beyond the arc. “Killa Klay” played only 29:03 minutes and took just 11 dribbles to detonate on the hapless Pacers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



This 2016 performance is all-time:

60 points

11 dribbles

21-33 FG

8-14 3PT

29 minutes

90 seconds with the ball all game There is only one Klay Thompson.This 2016 performance is all-time:60 points11 dribbles21-33 FG8-14 3PT29 minutes90 seconds with the ball all game There is only one Klay Thompson.This 2016 performance is all-time:💧 60 points💧 11 dribbles💧 21-33 FG💧 8-14 3PT💧 29 minutes💧 90 seconds with the ball all game https://t.co/40elX4r7He

Draymond Green and Steph Curry, knowing Klay Thompson was hot, finished with 10 and 11 assists respectively. Kevin Durant, who was in his first season with the Bay Area team, tallied a quiet 20 points.

The Pacers’ shooting guard and Thompson’s opposite in that game was Monta Ellis, the Warriors' best player before Steph Curry came along. Ellis played 28:21 minutes and finished with just nine points.

Draymond Green names Klay Thompson co-MVP of the Golden State Warriors 2022 championship parade

Draymond Green named Klay Thompson co-MVP of the Warriors' championship parade. [Photo: YouTube]

After a two-year hiatus where everyone doubted their capabilities to win another championship, the Golden State Warriors silenced their critics yet again. Viewers could easily tell just how much the title meant to the team as they celebrated like never before.

For once, Draymond Green didn’t hog the limelight during the championship. The Warriors forward named Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as co-MVPs of the awe-inspiring, hilarious and loud celebration.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Klay Thompson accidentally knocked down a fan at the Warriors’ championship parade



(via paolo.m__ | IG) Klay Thompson accidentally knocked down a fan at the Warriors’ championship parade (via paolo.m__ | IG) https://t.co/AcgWUEiiIV

The parade was particularly meaningful to “Killa Klay,” who suffered two brutal injuries before returning to the NBA Finals for the sixth straight time.

Here’s “Dray” animatedly describing Thompson’s viral moments during the parade:

“The guy completely tackled someone. On the way to tackling the woman, he loses his hat in the water, he loses his championship ring and the reality is that kind of sums of Klay. He’ll lose his head if it’s not attached to his shoulders.”

Green added:

“When he tripped over the thing, the reason that’s the moment of the parade is if he does not hit that woman? He’s f***ed up!”

Both Green and Thompson are currently eligible for extensions, which will only add to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s headaches. If the Warriors do keep them, there will likely be more incredible highlights shared between the two.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra