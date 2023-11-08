"It’s not as big as I expected" - Victor Wembanyama shares his underwhelming first impression of Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden is widely considered to be one of the most famous venues in the entire world. From sporting events to musical concerts, the MSG has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment history.

With a capacity of 19,500, the Garden may not rank as the biggest NBA arena. However, what it does have is an unmistakable aura.

NBA fans may remember many years ago when Derrick Rose was traded to the New York Knicks, his team told him that he was going to play in “the Mecca.” The statement captures the general sentiment around the venue, with fans and athletes alike in awe of the arena.

Despite that, young star Victor Wembanyama wasn’t as blown away by the Madison Square Garden as many others have been. Leading up to Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks, Wembanyama spoke to media members about his first impressions of the venue.

He was quoted by The Athletic, saying:

“Incredible. (MSG) is not as big as I expected, but still the vibe is here.”

Victor Wembanyama’s first trip to New York and the Madison Square Garden this season

Victor Wembanyama’s first trip to New York with the San Antonio Spurs this season has been eventful. Leading up to his first game at the Madison Square Garden, Wembanyama had dinner with the NFL legend Tom Brady.

It was Fanatics co-founder Michael Rubin who put the dinner together. Despite Wembanyama being a French football fan, he’s learned a thing or two about the NFL as of late and had a great time out with Brady, according to The Athletic.

Although the San Antonio Spurs are in ninth place in a stacked Western Conference, Wembanyama has continued to generate plenty of hype. In addition to his status as a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Wembanyama also notably joined Shaquille O’Neal in NBA history.

Through his first five games, Wembanyama became the first player since O’Neal in 1992 to record 85+ points, 35+ rebounds, and 10+ blocks. Given that, there’s a target on his back heading into Wednesday’s clash in New York, with Mitchell Robinson eager to guard Wembanyama one-on-one.

While Zach Collins is expected to start for the Spurs at the center position, the Robinson-Wembanyama matchup on switches will get considerable attention.