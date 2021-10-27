“It’s a big loss for us” - LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gets brutally honest about Kendrick Nunn’s injury

The LA Lakers' camp started the 2021-22 NBA season on a note that has left fans groaning. With one win and two losses under their belt, it is obviously not the ideal beginning for what will be a long and tedious season.

Now, emerging reports of LeBron James' questionable status for the upcoming game have added to the ever-increasing worries for the Purple and Gold.

Frank Vogel, the head coach of the LA Lakers, while on the Silver Screen and Roll podcast, discussed the impact injuries have had on the team. With many key rotations injured, the unraveling of Kendrick Nunn's injury has bothered him the most.

Nunn, who missed the LA Lakers' season opener and then the subsequent games due to a sprained ankle, has been diagnosed by the team's medical staff with a bone bruise.

Shedding light on the impact of the injury, Vogel said:

"Kendrick is a hell of a player. We did have him penciled in as a rotational guy before camp started. He can really score the ball, he can play off the ball (and) I love the idea of him playing off of Russ and LeBron and what he’s going to be able to do on the second side. So it’s a big loss for us.”

Impact of Kendrick Nunn's injury on the LA Lakers

So far, the LA Lakers have suffered on the court. It seems that the team is unable to find their groove and chemistry. Almost all of the young blood is injured. This leaves the team with very few rotation options.

As Vogel mentioned in the podcast, Kendrick Nunn is a key off-the-bench player for the team.

During his 2020-21 season with the Miami heat, he was averaging 14.6 points per game. Most of his points came from jump shots attempted from all over the court. His ability to create his own shots and score from assists could have been crucial for the LA Lakers.

Especially with LeBron and Russell Westbrook in the squad, who are capable feeders, Nunn's presence would have meant an additional threat to the opponents.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn has a bone bruise in his knee and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn has a bone bruise in his knee and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Nunn, who also shot 2.2 three-pointers in 2020-21, suffered a bone bruise in the knee but the details about how and when he incurred the injury are not known. This will most probably keep him out for another 2-3 weeks post which his status will be reevaluated.

His return and combination alongside the likes of Talen-Horton Tucker, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo will give the LA Lakers ample of rotation options. It remains to be seen as to when that will happen.

