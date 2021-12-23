"It's bigger than basketball; it's something that we can't control" - LA Lakers superstar Carmelo Anthony on the impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak on the NBA

The LA Lakers have been hit hard with COVID-19 once again resurfacing in a big way across the United States of America.

The Lakers had as many as six players entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, with Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard receiving clearance only a few days ago. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, meanwhile, continues to be a part of the isolation procedure too.

Commenting upon how badly the Lakers have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, superstar Carmelo Anthony told reporters in a media interaction that the situation is "unpredictable". Anthony added that the players can only do what they are supposed to do to stay safe, but one is never quite certain about what lies ahead.

He said:

"Whether it's a superstar or anybody, it's unpredictable. You don't know. This is what we are dealing with. It's bigger than basketball. It's something that we can't control."

Anthony added:

"We can try to do what we do to stay safe, stay healthy and stick to the script - wearing your mask, hand sanitize, taking care of your bodies, [but] you just can't predict what's going to happen. I think that's the part, I don't want to say 'confusing,' but that's the part that's up in the air."

He concluded by stating:

"It's unknown. And when you have an unknown, with something like this virus what we're dealing with, you just never know what's going to happen day-to-day."

LA Lakers will square off against Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day's marquee matchup

The Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night after dropping three straight games. They will hope to prevent a four-game slide, something that is yet to happen to the inconsistent Lakers this season.

Their next matchup following the game against the Spurs is a marquee Christmas Day showdown versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn has possibly been the worst-hit of all the teams facing the COVID-19 surge across the US. The Nets have had as many as 10 players, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, entering the league's health and safety protocols.

With most of their players unavailable, the Nets have had three games postponed, including their Thursday night contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Irrespective of the current situation, the big hope is that Brooklyn will be able to field a team for their Christmas Day showdown against the Lakers. Fans will hope at least a few of their big stars among Durant, Harden and Irving will be available for the contest.

The Lakers and Nets are yet to face each other this season.

