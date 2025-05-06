"It’s called ego and the team lose": Michael Jordan's ex-teamate Ron Harper gives his two cents on Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo’s heated reunion 

There appears to be an issue between Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. The former Notre Dame teammates were seen engaging in a seemingly spirited conversation in the tunnel at the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas preseason game at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion on Friday.

Although the video does not have audio, the animated gesticulations do not indicate a friendly chat. What appeared to be a member of security staff seemingly asked the two to vacate the space.

Former NBA champion Ron Harper succinctly gave his assessment of the Miles and Hildago situation, saying on Sunday,

“It’s call ego and the team lose.”

The two guards played together at Notre Dame this season and appeared to have formed a formidable duo in the Irish backcourt, with Hidalgo averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Miles added 15.4 ppg, 5.8 apg and 5.6 RPG.

Miles and Hidalgo helped lead the Fighting Irish to a 28-6 overall record and the ACC regular-season crown.

Despite their prodigious on-court abilities, it seems like something deteriorated their relationship. Notre Dame lost two of their last three games to end the season and suffered exits in both the ACC and NCAA Tournament, bowing out in the semifinals and Sweet 16, respectively.

Following the season, Miles unexpectedly decided to forego the WNBA draft but shocked Notre Dame fans when she entered the transfer portal. She would end up signing with TCU, the team that ended Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament run.

Before their exchange at the Wings/Aces game, Miles downplayed and denied the existence of any friction between the two, saying the following on an April Instagram live session:

“There is no beef. There’s literally no beef. Y’all are creating [it] out of thin air.”

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Hidalgo spoke of her former teammate’s decision to transfer:

"You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's [what] is best for her,"

"I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So, whatever she has going on, I wish her the best. But I'm focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."

There has not been any indication of what led to the possible breakdown in their relationship.

Ron Harper thinks Stephen A. Smith should calm down over Knicks' Game 1 win

Overcoming a 20-point deficit, the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 108-105 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday. This victory was to the great delight of ESPN personality and Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith, who excitedly recounted New York’s surprising win, saying on Tuesday's "First Take" episode:

“The New York Knicks are in the house! The champions are reeling! They gotta answer the call for Game 2, then they gotta come to the Garden! And we’ll be waiting for them, we’ll be waiting for them! This is what it’s all about right here! First Take is in the house! Go, New York, go New York go!”

However, Ron Harper thinks Smith should temper his excitement. Michael Jordan's former teammate reminded Smith that there was still a lot of basketball left to be played, tweeting on Tuesday,

"It’s only one game damn!!!!!!"

Recent history backs up Harper. In the Knicks’ most recent playoff appearance in 2024, they also won their first-round series 4-2 (against the Philadelphia 76ers) and took a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers before ultimately falling in 7 games.

